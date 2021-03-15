Young Newman Catholic girls track and field team prepares for spring season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Knights have spent the first couple weeks of their season getting back into shape. After spring break, the girls will hone in on certain events and relays before their first meet.

Junior Baileigh Berding will be one of the runners focusing in on her event after the spring break. The 400 meter hurdles, her race, is one of the toughest events in the sport. She hasn’t run the event since her freshman season, but still has confidence for this spring.

“I would just like to lower my time,” Berding said. “Hopefully get some ribbons at some meets.”

Gatton also mentioned seniors Molly McGuire and Josie Fritz as leaders this season. Sophomore Reese Hemann will take over the duties throwing the shot put and discus.

Although the goal is to qualify multiple events to state, Gatton and his athletes are taking a short-term, day-by-day approach.

“With each meet as long as you’re PR’ing,” Gatton said. “That’s what I hope they’re looking for.”

"I would like to see some of us down at the blue oval at the end of the year for state," Gatton continued. "I think we have the ability to get some people down there. Not only individually, but I see a couple teams that we could put together."

Newman Catholic’s first meet is on March 30 at St. Ansgar.

