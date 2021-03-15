Young Newman Catholic girls track and field team prepares for spring season

There is no shortage of things to figure out heading into the Newman Catholic girls track and field team’s season.
It’s been two years since the last time any athletes on the Knights’ team competed in a meet. With only three seniors on the team, the Knights are young. And on top of that, this is head coach Jerry Gatton’s first year as full-time head coach.
“I’m excited, especially since it’s my first year as head coach,” Gatton said. “That’s kind of exciting, because it’s can I put the right girls together? Am I going to judge it the right way? That kind of thing.”
Despite the question marks for the season, Gatton has full confidence in one area of the squad: the long-distance runners. The Knights have multiple long-distance runners from a cross country team that finished 14th overall at the state meet in the fall.
One of those runners is junior Maggie McBride, who finished 63rd overall individually in Fort Dodge. Senior Lilly Stockberger didn’t finish far behind McBride at the state meet and will also look to help lead this spring.
McBride’s goal is to finish her season down at the blue oval in Des Moines.
“After cross country ended, I actually started training a week after,” McBride said. “So I’ve been running for a while now.”
The Knights have spent the first couple weeks of their season getting back into shape. After spring break, the girls will hone in on certain events and relays before their first meet.
Junior Baileigh Berding will be one of the runners focusing in on her event after the spring break. The 400 meter hurdles, her race, is one of the toughest events in the sport. She hasn’t run the event since her freshman season, but still has confidence for this spring.
“I would just like to lower my time,” Berding said. “Hopefully get some ribbons at some meets.”
Gatton also mentioned seniors Molly McGuire and Josie Fritz as leaders this season. Sophomore Reese Hemann will take over the duties throwing the shot put and discus.
Although the goal is to qualify multiple events to state, Gatton and his athletes are taking a short-term, day-by-day approach.
“With each meet as long as you’re PR’ing,” Gatton said. “That’s what I hope they’re looking for.”
"I would like to see some of us down at the blue oval at the end of the year for state," Gatton continued. "I think we have the ability to get some people down there. Not only individually, but I see a couple teams that we could put together."
Newman Catholic’s first meet is on March 30 at St. Ansgar.
