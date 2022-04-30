Witt shakes off getting bounced around to place fifth in one-mile

DES MOINES – When the temperatures dropped, it was apparent to Riley Witt that the 1,600-meter run on Saturday afternoon was not going to be fast.

His ambition was to run a time somewhere in the 4 minute, 12 second range. Wind and a bit of a drizzle squashed that dream.

"It was going to be a tactical race," the St. Ansgar senior said. "Everybody in that field knew how to race."

Still, he pieced together a fifth place finish in 4:20.24 in what was a dogfight of a race that included several bumps amongst the lead group on the turns in the 112th running of the Drake Relays.

Witt himself said he almost fell twice and was getting pushed around at least four or five times.

"What a hectic mess," Witt said. "Overall, I'm happy with my race. Execution was all right. It was so slow."

As one of the best Class 1A distance runners in the state, Witt has challenged himself with the best all season. He beat Iowa City High's Ford Washburn at the Dickinson Relays in March.

He went up against plenty of 4A foes at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival two weeks before heading to Drake Stadium.

"Having a target on my back is pretty humbling," Witt said.

Everyone was bunched up from the starting gun on. No one broke away until the last lap, when Dallas Center-Grimes' Aidan Ramsey and Newton's Jackson Mace-Maynard began to take charge.

Early on, Witt avoided more bumps by getting out into the second lane on the straightaway and again on the turn one lap later. He was gunning for the front.

He tailed off a bit that allowed Washburn and Des Moines Christian's Carson Houg to pass him.

"I knew the last lap would be fast," Witt said. "I'm fine with it, but I want more."

After not coming away with any Drake Relays medals in his prep career, Witt leaves the state capital with three. He nearly won the open 800 then roared St. Ansgar back into the fold in the distance medley relay.

He'll try and go for the triple crown state title in three weeks plus likely the medley to attempt for four wins. He knows he's the favorite and he's not shying away from it.

"I can happy with it, but not satisfied," Witt said. "(I'm) planning on going to win all three pretty handily. With my winter training, I know I've trained harder than everybody else, in the most humbling way possible."

Clear Lake's 4x100 quartet of Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann finished 84th with a time of 45.62 seconds.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.