Witt runs perfect plan, leads Saints to district title

That didn’t seem to be the case.

Witt got the baton in third place, passed West Fork and Lake Mills with 200 meters to go and jump started a memorable night for the junior.

That relay, according to Witt, was put together this week. Senior Ryan Cole, the second leg in that quartet, had run just one 800 prior to that.

“They ran well,” Clevenger said. “We think we (have) some room to improve as well. Ryan has potential to go even lower.”

Witt was boxed in at the start in the open 800 and after some bumps and pushes, was able to separate himself on the backstretch of the opening lap then didn’t get a significant push the rest of the way.

“I was a little nervous,” Witt said. “I had confidence in myself that I could come out with a win, but I didn’t know about time.”

He found another gear in the final two laps of the mile. With Newman Catholic’s Ryan Kelly behind him, Witt began to break away with 800 meters to go and coasted to victory.

The schedule he’ll face at the state meet will be very similar to what he did Thursday.