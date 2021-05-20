Witt overcomes rain to finish top-5, medal in 2-mile

Rockford's Zach Ott was eighth in the same event.

"You got to give credit to Alex, he's always been a coachable kid. Second, you got to give credit to our throwing coaches," Saints head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We're hoping to score points in the 800, 1,600, (1,600 relay), the discus and whatever else we're entered in."

In the first event of the day, West Hancock made an early statement.

Braden Walk said with confidence last week he feels the Eagles shuttle hurdle relay is one of the best in Class 1A.

Walk and his three teammates get the chance to prove it.

Mitchel Smith, Mathew Francis, Walk and Bryer Subject set a new season-best time of 1 minute, 3.27 seconds to get second in their heat, but leave with the fourth fastest time after the preliminaries.

The Eagles will be in the fast heat come Saturday afternoon's finals.

"We are so excited, we kind of impressed ourselves," Walk said. "We looked at the time and we were all really happy. We knew we could do it."

Belle Plaine won the heat in 61 seconds flat. That only fueled West Hancock to run a fast time and Walk believes the best is still yet to come.