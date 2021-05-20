Witt overcomes rain to finish top-5, medal in 2-mile

DES MOINES – A downpour ensued and Riley Witt began to fall back into the middle of Class 1A 3,200-meter field.
Yet, running in the rain was enjoyable for Witt.
"A lot better than 90-degree heat like it was two years ago," he said.
The St. Ansgar junior and distance star refused to let Mother Nature get in the way of his day.
Witt, seeded in the 20s mainly because of strategy put in place at last week's state qualifier, ran 9 minutes, 53.47 seconds to finish fourth then turned around a couple hours later and anchored the Saints into a medal in the 3,200-meter relay at the state meet on Thursday in the 1A/4A session at Drake Stadium.
Two medals down, two to go.
"Run fast and fresh in the mile because two hours is long enough," Witt said.
The Saints leave the opening day with 18 points through five events that puts them in
"The power rankings are kind of confusing," senior sprinter Braden Powers said. "Power rankings don't mean a whole hill-of-beans down here. We got a lot more left in us."
It was after the first pair of laps where Witt began to make his move, running the third lap in 1:11.98. He was constant until the last lap, in which he passed Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren, in a 68 second split.
"I knew I had to run with my head, run my race and make the move when I thought was appropriate," Witt said. "A gap formed so I had to fill that gap or else I would've regretted it later in the race."
He was given the baton on the anchor leg in ninth place. With a 2:01 split, Witt roared back to give St. Ansgar more team points.
West Fork and Lake Mills finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 3,200 relay.
"I felt a lot better," Witt said. "I wanted to go sub-2 minutes, but it wasn't in the cards."
It was a solid day at the office for the Saints.
Powers used a late charge to finish in the top-8 in the 1A 400 with a time of 50.73 seconds.
Prior to that, the senior was the sixth fastest in the open 200 prelims to move on to Saturday's final. He missed out on qualifying in the open 100 by 0.3 seconds.
"At the beginning of the season, if you told me I would've gotten fifth in the 400 in 1A, I would've thought you're crazy," Powers said. "I was going out there to put my best foot forward. Doing well in that 200 was a confidence booster."
Alex Hansen was seventh in the boys shot put. He came out of the first flight and heaved a new personal best of 47 feet, 5.5 inches on his very first throw.
Rockford's Zach Ott was eighth in the same event.
"You got to give credit to Alex, he's always been a coachable kid. Second, you got to give credit to our throwing coaches," Saints head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We're hoping to score points in the 800, 1,600, (1,600 relay), the discus and whatever else we're entered in."
In the first event of the day, West Hancock made an early statement.
Braden Walk said with confidence last week he feels the Eagles shuttle hurdle relay is one of the best in Class 1A.
Walk and his three teammates get the chance to prove it.
Mitchel Smith, Mathew Francis, Walk and Bryer Subject set a new season-best time of 1 minute, 3.27 seconds to get second in their heat, but leave with the fourth fastest time after the preliminaries.
The Eagles will be in the fast heat come Saturday afternoon's finals.
"We are so excited, we kind of impressed ourselves," Walk said. "We looked at the time and we were all really happy. We knew we could do it."
Belle Plaine won the heat in 61 seconds flat. That only fueled West Hancock to run a fast time and Walk believes the best is still yet to come.
"Seeing that competition helped us want to catch them," Walk said. "We were very focused and we knew we could do way better than that."
St. Ansgar ran a 1:11.96 to claim the final spot in the 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay finals on Saturday.
In Class 4A, Mason City's Jada Williams ran the 200 in 26.16 seconds to qualify for Saturday's final. The junior missed out on the finals in the 100.
St. Ansgar's girls 3,200-meter relay finished 10th in 10:15.34. The quartet got as high as fifth in the opening two legs, but fell back after the third leg and couldn't close the finish to garner a medal.
Riceville's Juliana Droll finished 12th in the 1A 3,000 as the highest individual finisher amongst area girl athletes to not get a medal.
Ren Heimer (West Fork, long jump) and Kale Hobart (Mason City, high jump) each snared top-20 finishes as did the Saints shot put tandem of Madison Hillman and Kira Baldus.
In the 1A open 400, Northwood-Kensett's Carly Hengesteg and St. Ansgar's Natalie Bork placed 14th and 18th, respectively.
Girls track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 1A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Bishop Garrigan 20, T2. Danville 12, T2. West Bend 12, T4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 10, T4. Tri-Center 10, T6. Nashua-Plainfield 8, T6. Earlham 8, T6. Springville 8, T6. South O'Brien 8, T10. Mount Ayr 6, T10. CAM 6, T10. AGSWR 6, T10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6, T10. Lansing Kee 6
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,000 – 1. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center), 10:32.91; 2. Addison Parrott (Danville), 10:33.21; 3. Haley Meyer (Lansing Kee), 10:39.44; 4. Lourdes Mason (Lisbon), 10:41.47; 5. Billie Wagner (South Winneshiek), 10:49.37; 12. Juliana Droll (Riceville), 11:32.80
3,200 relay – 1. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (Caroline Shelly, Michaela Leiting, Emma Alstott, Aubrey Bemrich), 9:56.70; 2. Earlham (10:01.52); 3. AGWSR (10:03.51); 4. West Monona (10:05.49); 5. Turkey Valley (10:08.13); 10. St. Ansgar (Lauren Bork, Hali Anderson, Haley Peterson, Natalie Bork), 10:15.34; 18. West Fork (Kacie Eisentrager, Maddy Welbes, Olivia Jones, Ava Henricks), 10:46.07
400 – 1. Rachel Fehr (West Bend), 58.12; 2. Nia Howard (Springville), 59.94; 3. Adalyn Reynolds (Mount Ayr), 1:00.24; 4. Jasmine Lux (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn), 1:00.31; 5. Kiya Johnson (North Butler), 1:00.63; 14. Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), 1:03.36; 18. Natalie Bork (St. Ansgar), 1:04.20
Long jump – 1. Molly Joyce (Bishop Garrigan), 17-05; 2. Karlee Warnke (South O'Brien), 16-04.25; 3. Belen Ellenberger (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), 16-02.25; 4. Sydney Vavroch (GMG), 16-01.50; 5. Kenna Furnald (Danville), 15-06.25
Shot put – 1. Audi Crooks (Bishop Garrigan), 41-09.75; 2. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 39-11.25; 3. Molly Venteicher (CAM), 39-07.25; 4. Emily Baker (Bedford), 38-08.75; 5. Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan), 38-07; 16. Madison Hillman (St. Ansgar), 34-01.25; 19. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 32-10.50
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. St. Ansgar (Sarah Wagner, Kennedy Schwiesow, Brianna Minnis, Aspen Falk), 1:11.96; 9. Northwood-Kensett (Isabella Efflandt, Morgan Wallin, Kayla Senne, Lindsey Moore), 1:12.26; 12. West Hancock (Shae Smith, Rachel Leerar, Kamryn Eckels, Kennedy Kelly), 1:12.80
Class 4A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Waukee 21, T2. Ames 13, T2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 13, 4. Sioux City East 12, T5. Johnston 11, T5. Dubuque Hempstead 11, T5. Ankeny 11, T8. Norwalk 10, T8. Southeast Polk 10, T8. Cedar Falls 10, T8. Iowa City Liberty 10
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,000 – 1. Lauren McMahon (Ankeny), 9:57.17; 2. Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), 9:58.57; 3. Kaia Downs (Sioux City East), 10:07.71; 4. Julia Gehl (Dubuque Hempstead), 10:08.46; 5. Keelee Leitzen (Dubuque Hempstead), 10:09.46
3,200 relay – 1. Southeast Polk (Grace Larkins, Libby Hartz, Mattison Plummer, Jenna Francois), 9:21.62; 2. Waukee (9:22.27); 3. Ankeny Centennial (9:27.18); 4. Bettendorf (9:28.43); 5. Johnston (9:28.54)
400 – 1. Claire Farrell (Norwalk), 56.48; 2. Gabby Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 56.74; 3. Cameron Moon (Ames), 57.44; 4. Jayce Blanchard (Johnston), 58.10; 5. Addison Swartzendruber (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 59.73
High jump – 1. Layanna Green (Waukee), 5-7; 2. Grace Graham (North Scott), 5-4; 3. Baling Tang (Sioux City East), 5-2; 4. Calire Galvin (Ames), 5-0; 5. Atziri Medina (Lewis Central), 5-0
Discus – 1. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), 128-08; 2. Phoebe Burt (Iowa City West), 125-04; 3. Emily Ball (Dowling), 123-07; 4. Riley Vice (Pleasant Valley), 122-09; 5. Emma Joens (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 121-00
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – Mason City, DQ
200 – 6. Jada Williams (Mason City), 26.16
100 – 13. Jada Williams (Mason City), 12.91
Boys track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 1A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Madrid 27, 2. Earlham 18, 3. St. Ansgar 14, T4. Mount Ayr 12, T4. Woodbine 12, T6. Lisbon 10, T6. Wapsie Valley 10, T6. Lawton-Bronson 10, T9. Danville 8, T9. North Cedar 8, T9. Wapello 8; T26. Rockford 1, T26. West Fork 1
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,200 – 1. Jason Renze (Madrid), 9:26.34; 2. Zach Dixon (Earlham), 9:28.95; 3. Clay Pehl (Madrid), 9:44.35; 4. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 9:53.47; 5. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren), 9:55.72
3,200 relay – 1. Earlham (Darrell Matchem, Dominic Braet, Zach Dixon, Jayden Dickson), 8:04.37; 2. Danville (8:09.01); 3. Mount Ayr (8:09.85); 4. Madrid (8:22.31); 5. Grundy Center (8:22.82); 6. St. Ansgar (Derek Peterson, Ryan Cole, Matthew Hall, Riley Witt), 8:31.18; 8. West Fork (Cail Weaver, Sage Suntken, Dakota Lau, Jakob Washington), 8:34.21; 10. Lake Mills (Dalton Thorson, Aiden Johnson, David Hugo, Caleb Albert), 8:35.25
400 – 1. Trevor Sauerbrei (Wapsie Valley), 50.10; 2. Caden Thomas (Wapello), 50.27; 3. Ryce Reynolds (Mount Ayr), 50.47; 4. AJ Smith (Collins-Maxwell), 50.48; 5. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 50.73
Long jump – 1. Kole Becker (Lisbon), 22-04; 2. Kael Unruh (North Cedar), 21-07.75; 3. Lane Spieker (CAM), 21-00.50; 4. Noah Adams (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn), 20-11.25; 5. Parker Rochford (Edgewood-Colesburg), 20-05.50; 19. Ren Heimer (West Fork), 19-00.25
Shot put – 1. Zach Verzani (Lawton-Bronson), 58-11.25; 2. Layne Pryor (Woodbine), 57-07.25; 3. Mason Lobeck (Madrid), 56-07.75; 4. Carter Allen (New London), 50-08.75; 5. Dylan Hoefer (Woodbine), 48-09.50; 7. Alex Hansen (St. Ansgar), 47-05.50; 8. Zach Ott (Rockford), 47-03.75; 10. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 47-02.75; 14. Levi Janssen (West Fork), 46-04.75
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. West Hancock (Mitchel Smith, Mathew Francis, Barden Walk, Bryer Subject), 1:03.27; 9. Lake Mills (Derek Eastvold, A.J. Ramaker, Logan Bacon, Caleb Bacon), 1:04.78; 16. Northwood-Kensett (Hayden Moore, Drake Tiedemann, Josiah Kliment, Brandon Varner), 1:07.22; 17. St. Ansgar (Tate Mayer, Lorne Isler, Christian Hermanson, Griffin Carlson), 1:07.33
200 – 6. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 23.00
100 – 10. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 11.42
Class 4A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Cedar Falls 28, 2. Ames 23.5, 3. Dowling Catholic 21, 4. Linn-Mar 16, 5. Dubuque Senior 12, 6. Sioux City North 11, 7. Iowa City Liberty 10, T8. Ankeny Centennial 8, T8. Muscatine 8, 10. Iowa City High 7
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,200 – 1. Jackson Heidesch (Dowling Catholic), 9:18.32; 2. William Lohr (Sioux City North), 9:24.73; 3. Will Ryan (Dowling Catholic), 9:25.86; 4. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 9:29.19; 5. Alex McKane (Iowa City West), 9:37.80
3,200 relay – 1. Iowa City Liberty (Gavin Keeney, Jack Kinzer, Caleb Schillinger, Bo Gryp), 7:49.45; 2. Ames (7:52.60); 3. Cedar Falls (7:53.98); 4. Iowa City High (7:56.30); 5. Dowling Catholic (7:58.07); 20. Mason City (Christian Rodriguez, Breyden Christensen, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Kaden Tyler), 8:26.65
400 – 1. TJ Tomlyanovich (Cedar Falls), 47.54; 2. Thomas Collins (Ankeny Centennial), 48.70; 3. Tyrese Miller (Ankeny), 49.16; 4. Traijan Sain (Cedar Rapids Washington), 49.29; 5. Deylin Chandler (Urbandale), 49.83
High jump – 1. Logan Flanagan (Dubuque Senior), 6-5; 2. Jacob Kieler (Cedar Falls), 6-5; 3. TJ Jackson (Linn-Mar), 6-4; T4. Tate Zalasky (Ames), 6-1; T4. Prosper Kapongo (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 6-1; 16. Kale Hobart (Mason City), 5-11
Discus – 1. McKade Jelinek (Linn-Mar), 178-11; 2. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 173-03; 3. Corey Phillips (Ames), 171-04; 4. Gabe Greenlee (Ames), 168-06; 5. Walker Whalen (Indianola), 164-02
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – Mason City, DQ
