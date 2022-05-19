Witt grabs elusive state title with a triumph in 3,200-meter run

DES MOINES – Riley Witt had been thinking about his celebration across the finish line if he was able to win his first career individual state title for the last eight months.

The St. Ansgar senior had a lot of time in the final 100 meters to figure it out.

"Actually doing it is way better than doing it your head," Witt said.

He soaked it all in on Thursday morning.

Witt became the first distance runner in the Saints program in over 50 years to win the 3,200-meter run as he coasted to a finishing time of 9 minutes, 38.95 seconds in front of a packed crowd at the 2022 state track and field championships held at Drake Stadium.

"I asked (Coach Clevenger) how many state champs have come through this facility and it was like five," Witt said. "Let me see if I can nearly double that this weekend."

He was a four-time state medalist as a junior, but winning an event has never been easy. Take his cross country career as a prime example.

Witt never loss a regular season meet over the final two years. Yet when he was running at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, he fell short.

That irritated him. So he put in the hardest training of his prep career over the winter months.

"Championship season is not won in February, it is won in November," Witt said. "You got to put your nose down and do the work."

Witt settled into a lead pack at the start, nearly got boxed in at one point, then was cruising in second place for two laps behind St. Albert's Colin Lillie. His form stayed relaxed and his breathing was in control.

With 1,000 meters to go, he made his move.

In the blink of an eye, he went from being in a pack to out in solo first.

"People that were in contention and watch races, they know what I do and they knew I have pretty good 800 speed," Witt said. "What if I go at 1k? I'm strong enough that I can catch them off guard a little bit and seal the deal."

Saints head coach Drew Clevenger was more than pleased to see his top distance runner rewarded with his first ever state title.

"I'm very happy for him," Clevenger said. "We've seen a change in distance kids in Iowa in the last 10 years. Those types of kids are coming into the season with a better foundation of training and Riley deserves the credit in the offseason."

Witt's lead never wavered in the last two laps. His last three 400-meter splits were 72, 71 and 66 seconds. That was the only set of points the Saints got through day one.

Witt will have the distance medley relay on Friday morning plus the 800 and 1,500 runs on Saturday.

"One down, three to go," Witt said.

They are one of seven teams with double digit points. Their 3,200-meter relay placed 20th and Ryan Hackbart was just nudged out of the 1A shot put finals with a ninth place finish.

Lisbon is the slight leader after five events in the 1A team standings with 21 points. New London is second with 20. St. Ansgar is tied for sixth with Mount Ayr as both have 10 points.

Recently, Witt finalized his college decision with a verbal commitment to Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program. He chose the Bearcats over Iowa State amongst others.

He'll have a fellow North Iowa distance runner in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura graduate Reece Smith as a teammate.

"The whole decision was pretty stressful," Witt said. "His opinion really persuaded me. Of course it was my decision and he helped."

West Fork's Jaxon McLemore had a best jump of 19-09 to finish 16th in the long jump. Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly finished 18th in the two-mile in his state meet debut.

Northwood-Kensett's 3,200-meter relay placed 15th in 8:43.28 and the Vikings top quarter-miler Thomas Block was 17th. West Hancock's shuttle hurdle relay, fifth last year, was disqualified after the preliminary heats.

For the girls, two area teams qualified for the shuttle hurdle relay.

St. Ansgar, with everyone back from its state-medaling quartet last spring, ran a 1:09.83 to end up as the fifth best time amongst the field. Northwood-Kensett had the seventh fastest time at 1:10.34.

West Fork junior Rylie Akins was 12th in the long jump and St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman placed 16th in the shot put.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.