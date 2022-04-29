Witt finds something in final stretch, claims second in open 800

DES MOINES – There was a decent gap on the back stretch and Riley Witt needed to close it.

If not, there was some serious deja vu that he experienced last May in the Class 1A state meet. The St. Ansgar senior went out hard in the 800-meter run, but started to die in the opening 200 meters of the second lap.

"I just get scared and not confident in myself," Witt said. "I'm really trying to work through that. I could have not let that gap form."

Whatever Witt found deep down to close Friday's 800, he pushed his limit to come away with his best finish ever at the Drake Relays. His time of 1 minute, 54.38 seconds placed him second behind Newton's Jackson Mace-Maynard.

"I had no idea I could gain that much," Witt said. "I'm ecstatic, I never knew that was a possibility. That last 200, anybody can do it. It was painful, but it is also fun in the same way."

Mace-Maynard went out in front from the get-go. Witt was right behind him through his opening lap split of 56.86 seconds. Sioux City North's Gabe Nash passed Witt off the turn.

From that point on, it had the feeling of a two-person race.

"I didn't give up that inside lane," Mace-Maynard said. "I knew Gabe was there, I had no idea Riley was there until I finished."

Witt found another gear and bolted to the inside lane and pushed his body forward attempting to get past Mace-Maynard and Nash.

He got by the latter, not the former.

"I love Jackson," Witt said.

The top-two finishers shared an embrace in the mixed zone afterwards. Mace-Maynard gave Witt a kiss on the forehead and both were smiling ear-to-ear.

Their bond goes back to training in Ankeny together. Witt admitted that he was better than Mace-Maynard when the two started running together.

The Newton senior didn't deny it.

"Riley and I have really worked perfectly together," he said. "He motivated me for sure. He's such a kind soul. For us to go 1-2 in that race, it is unbelievable."

"We found a hidden key, what works for him, he's really launched forward and I can learn from that," Witt added.

Witt's presence in distance events, plus his talent, made Mace-Maynard work harder. They're still best friends, both of them referring to the other as a "teammate."

"I'm glad to have him as a friend," Witt said.

Three hours earlier, Witt anchored the Saints to a seventh place finish in the distance medley relay, setting a new season-best time of 3:32.76. Joey Beyer, Dylan Brumm and Bradley Hackenmiller were a part of that quartet.

Witt got the baton in seventh place after Hackenmiller ran his 400 split in 51.13 seconds. Prior to Drake, Witt was uncertain on how he would attack that race.

He split 1:54.11, passed three people and put St. Ansgar into garnering a medal.

"I knew we needed a good time, so I was trying to really go for it," Witt said. "I know we will be back for state. It is hood to have a preliminary race for state, we kind of viewed it that way."

The other concern was if the three-hour break would be enough for him perform to his standards in both events. He called it "ideal."

"I felt really good between races," he added. "Anything longer than that, I think may have been sluggish."

He'll go for a white flag in the mile on Saturday afternoon, his best event. Regardless, he'll be content with whatever happens.

"As long as I give it everything and have fun doing it," Witt said.

Charles City's Ian Collins finished seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-5. The 2021 Drake Relays high jump champ got into the field last week by hitting the Blue Standard.

He was still pretty frustrated with not getting a second white flag. Due to rain, the competition moved to the fieldhouse right next to the stadium.

"I wasn't really satisfied with today," Collins said. "It is slowly getting better. It is weird being in the fieldhouse."

He's still rehabbing an ankle injury suffered over spring break. It gave out slightly on his first attempt in the opening height of 6-1, which he missed. He didn't miss again until the bar went to 6-7.

That was the height he hit this time last year to win.

"Everything is just a little bit off, hopefully gets better soon," Collins said.

The rehab is an everyday thing, but Collins maintains earlier belief that by the state meet, he'll be back to form he showed at the end of his junior season.

And if that is the case, he'll give himself a shot to be on top of the podium.

"It is somewhere to start," Collins said. "I got a little bit of time. What I'm really trying to do is strengthening everything around my ankle."

Forest City's Dakota Carlson finished 10th in the high jump, his first appearance in his sophomore year. He cleared the first two heights on his first attempt, then missed all three tries at 6-5.

Mason City's two relays in finals – 800 and distance medley – placed top-25, the latter coming in 12th. Kale Hobart, in the first of his four events, finished 23rd in the 110 high hurdles.

Clear Lake's 800 relay placed 18th.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

