Witt ends career on top with second state championship in three days

DES MOINES – No tactics and no strategy.

For one of the few times in his running career, St. Ansgar's Riley Witt ran a race with no game plan. He wanted to go out, lead his favorite event from beginning to end, and finish his career with a state title.

"If you're going to get me, get me like a man. Don't sit on me, race it like we mean it," Witt said. "Fastest from point A to point B."

No one was close to him.

Witt completed the 3,200-1,600-meter run sweep with a coasting victory time of 4 minutes, 21.08 seconds in front of a packed crowd on the final day of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium on Saturday.

"It felt great," Witt said. "I'm glad I went out on this note."

It was the final story written in his prep career. Gone are his demons of not winning a state cross country title. He took care of those years of not winning with two titles this weekend.

And he made a statement in his last event.

"I gave it all I had," Witt said.

It was a Saturday that started with a copycat performance in the 800. Somewhat.

Witt got boxed in at the 200-meter mark on the first lap and was in real trouble of falling behind the pack. Eventually, he found an opening on the outside and darted to the front with a lap to go.

"At that point, I was like 'Crap, I am down bad,'" Witt said.

Then it was Witt versus Earlham's Jayden Dickson. Like the final lap of Friday's distance medley relay, Dickson waited until the end to make his move and stopped Witt from completing the distance sweep.

The time of 1:55.95 in some years would be good enough for first. Not in 2022.

"Originally, I was going to take it from the gun as well," Witt said. "Jayden is such a powerful runner. He's going to use me, sit on me and do what he did. It annoyed me that he's not going to take the lead."

Witt didn't flash the fingers up in the air like he did on Thursday when he won the 3,200. He instead opted for a face of determination to avenge the race from a few hours ago.

He took it out on the rest of the 1A 1,600 field.

"It was revenge season, I was just going to send it," Witt said.

His days in a St. Ansgar Saints jersey are over. He'll trade in red and white for green and white next fall when he runs for Northwest Missouri State. The feelings haven't fully sunk in yet.

"It is going to be so sad," Witt said. "I know I'm going to be putting on another jersey, but it won't be a Saints jersey."

There is still the feeling of disappointment of not winning four events. Still, he knows in due time those feelings will pass. He is focused on what future holds as a Bearcat.

All while keeping his smile and staying true to his faith that has guided him from a freshman that hoped to be good to a senior who ended up on top.

"I like to put my name up there," Witt said. "Having three records says a little bit. I'm so thankful, I wouldn't want to be coached by anybody else."

Northwood-Kensett's shuttle hurdle relay on the girls side was compromised of three sophomores and a senior that never hurdled prior to this spring. That quartet screamed in excitement on Saturday.

When the final results were published, the Vikings band of hurdlers jumped and couldn't believe they had ran a new lifetime best time of 1:08.57 to place third overall.

"We put in a lot of work," Morgan Wallin said.

It was Lindsey Moore's anchor leg that brought Northwood-Kensett from second to the front. In lane two, Moore passed St. Ansgar's Aspen Falk to run the best time in the first section.

It held up for a top-three finish.

"I like chasing people it pushes me," Moore said.

Hengesteg and Moore finished top-15 in the 400 hurdles on Friday with the latter barely missing the finals in the 100 hurdles. Those two plus Wallin and Chloe Costello were stunned in disbelief of what they pieced together.

That foursome made small noise for much of the season, running times near 70 seconds. It grew much louder in Des Moines.

"We never expected to get a 1:08," Costello said.

It was Hengesteg's final race of her prep career. She never earned a state medal in her four-year career until Saturday.

"This is a perfect ending," she said.

The team the Vikings passed down the stretch, St. Ansgar, garnered their second straight medal in the event. It was sixth last spring and jumped to fifth this year with the same quartet.

It was a primary goal for them to not only get back to Des Moines, but improve placing. To boot, they ran a lifetime best of 1:09.28.

"Coming down here and being able to PR in both our races, it is rewarding," senior Kennedy Schwiesow said. "We all had confidence in each other."

Schwiesow and Brianna Minnis will graduate, leaving Falk and Sarah Wagner has the core pieces in place. The Saints two alternates are just as talented.

"I think them seeing it for the first time, we want to keep going uphill from here," Falk said.

St. Ansgar's boys sprint medley relay placed ninth, just missing a medal, in a new school record time of 1:37.05.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.