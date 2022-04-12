Witt completes distance Blue Standard sweep at home meet

The track at St. Ansgar High School has been similar to a second home for Riley Witt since he entered his first race as a freshman.

For four years, he has ran a ton of laps. And in the span of two more, Witt achieved one of his primary goals of the season.

His time of 1 minute, 57.67 seconds in the open 800-meter run solidified his spot in the field as the time is .23 seconds faster than the Drake Relays Blue Standard.

"Feel pretty good," Witt said. "Probably was a little bit too relaxed that third 200, could have maybe squeezed a half-a-second there. Drake standard, kind of the pinnacle of Iowa (high school) track."

St. Ansgar piled up 154.40 points to claim its home meet as Witt, Bradley Hackenmiller, Joey Beyer, Jex Schutjer, Lorne Isler and Dylan Brumm were responsible for at least 10 points each.

Forest City finished second with 87.40, followed by North Butler (77.20), Osage (74) and Northwood-Kensett (72) rounding out the top-five. Lake Mills was sixth with 64 points and Newman Catholic finished eighth with 20.

"Thought our kids competed well," Saints head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We're still trying to figure things, but pleased with how it went tonight."

Witt stamped his slot for the one-mile at the Dickinson Relays at UNI last month. One week ago, he ran the two-mile in just over 9:32. All that was left the half-mile.

His opening lap split was 57 seconds. He closed in just under a minute.

"We unlocked a little hidden key, what works for my body," Witt said. "Training has been a grind this winter. Lot of hard work."

Witt completed the distance sweep with a final 1.5 lap push in the 3,200 then edged Forest City's Joey Hovinga in the 1,600. He also anchored St. Ansgar's 1,600 relay to a first place finish.

Hackenmiller had a hand in four wins, two of them individual triumphs in the open 200 and 400-meter dashes. He anchored the Saints in the sprint medley relay and set them up to win the 1,600 relay.

The senior quarter-miler got the baton in the SMR in fourth place. He chased down half the field to claim victory.

"Once I got to the back stretch, I knew if I stayed calm and run my race at the end, I would be able to pull it off," Hackenmiller said.

Beyer won the open 100, Jex Schutjer claimed the shot put and St. Ansgar's distance medley relay was victorious, too. In total, 19 of its athletes contributed to the point total.

Osage's Ben Miller had to wait a long time to get his first high jump attempt. With some of the jumpers having to run in track events, including Miller, it caused a log jam.

The senior prevailed as the only one to clear 5 feet, 8 inches. He rose the bar to 6-3 and missed all three attempts. That height is filled with other jumpers and might be the cutoff for Drake.

Miller qualified for Drake last season.

"I just got to work on arching my back a little more," he said.

With weather impacting meets in North Iowa, Miller admitted the pressure to hit a new season-best mark to make another trip to Des Moines. The Green Devils have a handful of meets left before the qualification deadline next Friday.

"I think I can have a good chance," Miller said. "It is pretty frustrating. Even in practice, it has been hard to get jumps in."

Osage's Brayden Onken was the lone long jumper to get above 20 feet, winning with a leap of 20-01. He teamed up with Cole Adams, Colton Boge and Cole Jeffries to win the 800 relay with a time of 1:36.38.

Forest City won the 400 and 3,200-meter relays. Northwood-Kensett senior Josiah Kliment took first place in the 400 hurdles.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

