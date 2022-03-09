Witt claims 1,600 meter title at Dickinson Relays, auto qualifies for Drake

If the first meet is any indication, St. Ansgar's Riley Witt is a man on a mission.

After a heart-wrenching end to his cross country season in which he failed to medal at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Witt is aiming for continued success on the track.

He's off to a good start.

Witt ran a blistering time in the 1,600-meter run at Tuesday's Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls of 4 minutes, 19.24 seconds to triumph over a loaded field and exceed the Blue Standard to send himself to the Drake Relays next month.

A three-time top-five finisher in all the distance events at the Class 1A state meet last spring, Witt edged Iowa City High's Ford Washburn by .9 seconds for the win.

Washburn and Des Moines Christian's Aaron Fynaardt were state medalists at the state cross country meet in the fall. Witt was superior over both of them as all three claimed their spots at Drake Stadium in late-April.

Witt, a senior for the Saints, placed second in the 800 with a time of 1:59.19. He was slated to the run the 3,200 as well, but decided against it.

Other top performances for St. Ansgar was thrower Jex Schutjer placing 23rd in the shot put with a heave of 45 feet, 7.75 inches.

Mason City had quite the opening meet statement, highlighted by its 1,600 relay quartet of Kale Hobart, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Reid Johnson and Kaden Tyler placing third in 3:37.74.

Hobart, a junior, finished top-15 in the 60-meter hurdles and the high jump. He qualified for the hurdle finals with a time of 8.55 seconds then ran 8.70 seconds in the finals.

James Fingalsen, in his first career 800, ran a time of 2:04.70 to finish in seventh place. Darian Davis leaped 20-11 to garner an eighth place performance in the long jump.

Mason City's 800 and 3,200 relays placed inside the top-25.

Clear Lake's two returners that came back with experience at the Class 3A state meet last year in Tanner Reimann and Zeke Nelson recorded top-25 finishes in their respective events.

Nelson, primarily the Lions low hurdler last season as a sophomore, ran his first ever high hurdle race and qualified for the finals in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.77 seconds, the same time he ran in the finals to finish 13th.

Reimann finished 23rd in the open 200 with a time of 24.03 seconds.

Charles City had two jumpers place top-15 in both field events. Josiah Cunnings laced 14th with a leap of 20-03 in the long jump while Griffin Franksain bounced over the 6-foot even bar and register a 12th place performance.

Charles City also sent some guys to the Wartburg Invite on Tuesday night. It saw Malcom Lopez placed ninth in the open 200 with a time of 25.02 seconds. The Comets also had success in the relays.

Lopez kicked off Charles City's sixth place 1,600 relay to finish in 3:56.12. Its 3,200 quartet placed 10th in 9:44.46. Only Lopez is an upperclassmen in those two different relays.

Girls track and field

Eastvold wins high jump, just barely misses Blue Standard: Lake Mills freshman Avery Eastvold made her varsity track and field debut a memorable one by triumphing in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches on Tuesday at the Wartburg Indoor meet.

She cleared 5-1 on her last attempt to seal her win. Eastvold went over the bar at 5-2, 5-3, and 5-4, the last two on her first attempts. She missed all three attempts at 5-5, which is the Blue Standard for the high jump this year to get into the Drake Relays.

Returning state medalist Ella Stene placed third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.20 seconds. The Bulldogs also had their 1,600 relay compromised of three freshmen place sixth in 4:45.27.

Charles City's Leah Stewart heaved a toss of 30 feet, 5 inches to place third in the shot put while Nakila Toney placed fourth in the high jump after she cleared 4-10.

Toney and twin sister Janila placed 11th and 12th, resapectively, in the open 400. Nakila ran a 1:11.97 and Janila recorded a time of 1:13.04. Emily Usher finished 14th in the open 200.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

