Willand sweeps wheelchair races at state, taking talents to Desert in fall

DES MOINES – Wyatt Willand has been an advocate for wheelchair racing since he first came to Northwood-Kensett High School. He has been welcomed with open arms to be on its track team.

He's the only one up in North Iowa that is a wheelchair participant. There's much more scattered throughout the state.

During Saturday's final day of the state track and field championships, Willand was in a field of eight wheelchair athletes in the 200 and 10 of them in the 100.

"I was so excited," Willand said. "I love seeing the sport grow. It is just amazing to get kids into this amazing sport."

For the first time in his prep career, Willand swept all four wheelchair events and by that metric, won the boys wheelchair team race for Northwood-Kensett with a full 40 points at Drake Stadium.

He leaves the Blue Oval with five career wheelchair state titles. He won the wheelchair 800 as a sophomore in 2019.

"I was looking forward to competing," Willand said. "I really got to give out the praise and thanks to my teammates, my coaches and most importantly my parents. They've supported me and helped me throughout this whole process."

Willand set new lifetime bests in the 100 with a time of 17.12 seconds and the 200 as he posted a time of 30.27 seconds. He rolled sub-60 seconds in the 400 and broke two minutes in the 800.

After his final race, all of his Vikings teammates gave him a high five on the rail down the backstretch. He had all four of his gold medals draped around his neck in the awards ceremony.

"My goal was to go out there and do my best," Willand said.

Since he was a freshman, his biggest competition was Waukee graduate Evan Correll. When they started competing in 2019 and 2021, it was must-see action.

Correll would win each time in the 100, 200 and 400, but having that high-level of a wheelchair athlete was more than enough to make Willand keep getting better.

"He really pushed me to be better," Willand said. "I definitely had much better times in the 400 and 800. It is so nice to be able to compete against somebody that is in your line of sight."

He was viewed as the unquestioned favorite this spring in the wheelchair races. It is one of the few times he has had that target on his back entering the state meet.

He embraced it.

"This track is absolutely amazing," Willand said.

After a four-year prep career, Willand will not be stopping doing wheelchair events anytime soon.

Over the winter months, he gave Arizona a verbal commitment to join its track and field team. Willand said the Wildcats have double digit wheelchair athletes in its program.

That was appealing to him.

"Great people, great coaches, I'm really excited," he said. "All the teammates were so nice and welcoming."

There's also the prospect that in two years, Arizona will be forming its first ever sled hockey program. So Willand will be able to compete in two different Paralympic sports.

An added bonus.

"That was what I'm looking forward too also," Willand said.

Before he bolts for the desert, Willand was able to create one more memory in Des Moines. He leaves as a state medalist more than 10 times and finished off his senior on top.

More than that, he's forever grateful for Northwood-Kensett. That high school and those towns will be a part of him no matters where life and athletics takes him.

That has made Willand appreciative of the opportunities he's been given.

"The whole school and the whole community has been so supportive and I can't thank them enough," he said. "They've been absolutely amazing. I'm excited for what's next."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

