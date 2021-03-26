 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Hancock's Welp looks to continue history of boys track and field success
0 comments
West Hancock's Welp looks to continue history of boys track and field success
alert
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW | WEST HANCOCK BOYS TRACK & FIELD

West Hancock's Welp looks to continue history of boys track and field success

{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Welp has some big shoes to fill.

The head coach of the West Hancock boys track and field team will have his second chance at his first full season taking over the program. He will do his best to replace a man who led the boys track and field squad for decades.

WH boys track practice 3.jpg

West Hancock boys work on conditioning ahead of the 2021 track and field season. New head coach Matt Welp wants to carry on the winning tradition of former long-time coach Bob Sanger.

“Bob Sanger was head coach for football and track forever,” Welp said. “He just set that tone of his sports that he coached for the boys that, you know what? This is my expectation. They were successful for many years and we want to keep that going.”

Welp had the chance to learn from Sanger as an assistant coach for a few years. When Sanger began having health problems, Welp had to step in to lead the program in his absence in 2019.

After Sanger’s death, Welp looked to honor his legacy in 2020 by continuing his standard of excellence as head coach. Then, the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.

A few weeks into practice for the upcoming season, Welp is excited to get that opportunity back.

WH boys track practice 5.jpg

West Hancock boys work on conditioning ahead of the 2021 track and field season.

“Boys track at West Hancock always has a very successful tradition,” Welp said. “We get the kids that come out, multiple-sport athlete kids. They’ve been working hard and I think with missing last year, they’re a little extra motivated to get out there and show some things.”

The Eagles have 37 boys out for track and field this season. While there’s some questions going into the season after missing a year, Welp says he has a good idea of how his team will shape up.

Leading the charge in the sprints is senior Collin Ford. Ford is looking to lead the team and send multiple athletes in multiple events to the state meet.

“All of us our going to make it, for sure,” Ford said. “Teamwork. Push each other to be better. It’s very competitive and it helps us get better. Push each other towards the end goal.”

Outside of Ford, Welp is counting other seniors to lead this team. Some seniors he included as names to keep an eye on include Bryer Subject, Ben Martinez and Cole Schisel.

WH boys track practice 1.jpg

The West Hancock boys track and field team has 37 athletes out for track and field this season.

Martinez says the first few weeks of the season have been revolved around getting most of the guys on the team back into shape. But the work will pay off in May, when he and Schisel hope to see many of the guys on the team end their seasons in Des Moines.

For now, the seniors are still getting used to the fact that they are now the upperclassmen in the program.

“It’s kind of weird going from a sophomore up to a senior leading the team, when I was just a little sophomore looking up to the seniors thinking, ‘How do they do that?’” Schisel said.

Between a decades-long history of success in the program, and recent success in other sports during this school year, the Eagles are expecting more of the same this spring.

The Eagles open up their season on April 5 in a home meet.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

WEST HANCOCK BOYS TRACK AND FIELD PREVIEW

Head coach: Matt Welp

Assistant coach: Bill Cook

Last year: N/A

Coach outlook: We are looking forward to having a track season this year! We have a solid team this year and look forward to seeing where everyone can help the team.  We are not sure yet where our strengths will be yet but are liking the effort so far!  Since we haven't seen our guys compete in two years we will be trying kids in lots of different areas to figure out where everyone fits. - Coach Matt Welp

Schedule:

-April 5th @ West Hancock

-April 6th @ Eagle Grove

-April 9th @ Clarion

-April 13th @ Iowa Falls

-April 15th @ Lake Mills

-April 19th @ North Union

-April 20th @ Belmond

-April 27th @ Garner

-April 30th @ Hampton-Dumont

-May 3rd @ West Hancock 

-May 6th @ Eagle Grove Conference Meet

-May 13th (Districts TBA)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News