West Hancock's Welp looks to continue history of boys track and field success

The Eagles have 37 boys out for track and field this season. While there’s some questions going into the season after missing a year, Welp says he has a good idea of how his team will shape up.

Leading the charge in the sprints is senior Collin Ford. Ford is looking to lead the team and send multiple athletes in multiple events to the state meet.

“All of us our going to make it, for sure,” Ford said. “Teamwork. Push each other to be better. It’s very competitive and it helps us get better. Push each other towards the end goal.”

Outside of Ford, Welp is counting other seniors to lead this team. Some seniors he included as names to keep an eye on include Bryer Subject, Ben Martinez and Cole Schisel.

Martinez says the first few weeks of the season have been revolved around getting most of the guys on the team back into shape. But the work will pay off in May, when he and Schisel hope to see many of the guys on the team end their seasons in Des Moines.

For now, the seniors are still getting used to the fact that they are now the upperclassmen in the program.