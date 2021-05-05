West Hancock's Kelly makes speedy recovery; aims for medal finish at state meet

Kennedy Kelly was told that she would never clear a hurdle again.

The West Hancock junior tore her Achilles tendon at an AAU basketball tournament in early June. The doctors initially told her that she would most likely have to miss all of her junior basketball season, as well as most of the spring track and field season.

Hurdles? Forget about it.

“Because of the slamming down motion of your foot, it could cause it to snap,” Kelly said.

Doctors told her that, after surgery, it could take up to a year for her to be fully recovered and back to full strength. But she couldn’t afford for that to happen. Junior season is an important one in the recruiting process, and she couldn’t sit it out – especially when playing college basketball is her dream.

Instead of pouting, complaining or quitting, Kelly went to work. When most students were sleeping in this summer, she went to Garner early in the morning three times a week for physical therapy and rehab work.

She was back on the court in just over five months, and ended up posting stellar numbers this winter. She averaged 14.6 points per game and shot nearly 45% from behind the arc.