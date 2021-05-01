 Skip to main content
West Fork's Swenson signs to jump at NIACC
PREP TRACK & FIELD

West Fork's Swenson signs to jump at NIACC

SA 3.JPG

West Fork's Jordan Swenson won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches earlier this season.

 Gunnar Davis

Jordan Swenson isn't going too far from home.

The West Fork senior put pen to paper on Friday to be a high jumper for the Trojans in the Spring of 2022. She will also be a part of their dance team.

Swenson is the Warhawks best high jumper. Her best jump as been five feet even, but she is also their fastest 400 low hurdler to this point, having the best time of 1:20.37.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95. 

