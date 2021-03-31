West Fork's Swenson, Eisentrager eye more success after wins at St. Ansgar

“I’ve really gotten to get some good training in this year,” Eisentrager said. “Cross country has really helped me to get some more distance in. It’s been helpful.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her best time during her freshman campaign was right around 12:30. In the opening indoor meet this season at UNI a few weeks ago, she shaved over 20 seconds off that time to set a personal best.

Similar to Swenson, the wind and cold made her performance dip a little at St. Ansgar – but not enough to cost her the win.

“I think the wind made a big difference and not having anybody else to run with,” Sears said. “I’m hoping she’ll break 12 in most of her meets once we get better weather.”

Eisentrager earned the opportunity to run at the state cross country meet in the fall. Sears says she has a shot to make it to the blue oval in at least one distance event and potentially as an anchor in the distance medley or 4x800 relay.

“She’s earned every little bit of success that she’s gotten,” Sears said. “She’s very driven and is a hard-worker. She’s definitely driven herself to become where she’s at. Hopefully she keeps shaving off some seconds and we’ll see where she ends up at the end of the season.”