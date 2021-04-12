Weekend roundup: Mason City girls, boys track and field competes at Drake Stadium

The cold weather and rain didn't stop the Mason City girls and boys track and field teams from competing at the Jim Duncan Invitational at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.

The Mohawks faced tough Central Iowa Metro League competition in what many consider a warm-up meet for the Drake Relays and the state meet in May.

Jada Williams posted some of the top times at the meet to lead the girls team. She won the 200-meter dash in 26.39 seconds, which puts her ninth in the state out of all classes. Williams also ran a time of 12.88 in the 100-meter dash, securing a second place finish and the 15th-best time in the state.

The 4x100 team of Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser and Williams placed sixth out of 14 teams. Monarch also ran a season best time of 17.17, good for ninth in the 100-meter hurdles. The Mohawks had multiple girls run season best times as well.

"I was very happy with the effort of the entire team yesterday," Lee said. "Despite the conditions, they prepared the same as always and competed well against some of the top talent in the state."

The Mason City boys also had a few top three finishes at the meet on Saturday.