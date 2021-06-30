Two state champions, one four-time medalist make all-state elite track team

Ian Collins left no doubt who was the best jumper in Class 3A. Abigayle Angell was a favorite in the Class 2A discus and walked away with a state title. Kiki Connell overcame her struggles on the blue oval and left with four state medals.
All three of them were recognized as elite team all-state athletes by the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association (IATC) on Tuesday night.
Collins is the lone area boy on an all-state team representing the 19 total events or an elite team, while Angell and Connell are the lone two on an elite team for the girls. There were a handful of other girls that were selected for all-state honors.
A Charles City senior-to-be, Collins triumphed in the high jump with a career best leap of 6 feet, 9 inches on the first day of state track then the following day jumped 23-00.75 in the long jump to leave Drake Stadium with the double championship.
Connell, bound for UNI in the fall, made the elite team for her runner-up performance in the 3A 3,000-meter run in a career best time of 10:03.88. She also medaled in the open 800, 1,500 and anchored the Comets distance medley relay.
Angell threw a career best toss of 133-10 on her second throw of the day that was enough to carry the Central Springs senior to her first career state title. She finished eighth in the shot put to leave Des Moines with two medals.
Osage had three total all-state selections.
Junior Meredith Street was named as a 2A all-stater after runner-up performances in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She also had a medal draped around her neck after the open 400 and as an anchor for the Green Devils sprint medley relay.
The shuttle hurdle relay quartet of Ainsley Dodd, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Brooklyn Halbach and Paige Kisley nabbed an all-state honor and left with a state title that was one of the igniters to Osage's third place team trophy, the first in program history.
Charles City's Keely Collins (high jump) and St. Ansgar's 1,600-meter relay were also all-state honorees on the girls side.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.