Two state champions, one four-time medalist make all-state elite track team

Ian Collins left no doubt who was the best jumper in Class 3A. Abigayle Angell was a favorite in the Class 2A discus and walked away with a state title. Kiki Connell overcame her struggles on the blue oval and left with four state medals.

All three of them were recognized as elite team all-state athletes by the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association (IATC) on Tuesday night.

Collins is the lone area boy on an all-state team representing the 19 total events or an elite team, while Angell and Connell are the lone two on an elite team for the girls. There were a handful of other girls that were selected for all-state honors.

A Charles City senior-to-be, Collins triumphed in the high jump with a career best leap of 6 feet, 9 inches on the first day of state track then the following day jumped 23-00.75 in the long jump to leave Drake Stadium with the double championship.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Connell, bound for UNI in the fall, made the elite team for her runner-up performance in the 3A 3,000-meter run in a career best time of 10:03.88. She also medaled in the open 800, 1,500 and anchored the Comets distance medley relay.