Track Roundup: Collins, Connell auto qualify in multiple events

Lydia Maas, after not finishing the 3,000, came back and placed fourth in the 1,500 for HDC with a five-second PR of 5:26.79. Sydney Buseman was fourth in the 3,000 while Zoe Erdman (400) and Teaghan Bird (400 hurdles) each finished fifth.

For Clear Lake, Anna Feuerback was sixth in the 800 and in the shot put, Alana Moody and Mariposa Coleman placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Class 4A state qualifier at Urbandale

Only three individuals for Mason City claimed their spots at Drake Stadium next week.

Christian Rodriguez was the lone winner of the night for the Mohawks, cruising to victory in the 400 hurdles with a new season-best of 55.80 seconds. It'll mark his second trip to Des Moines in as many months.

Kale Hobart was second in the high jump, leaping his most consistent jump of the year at 6 feet, 1 inch to automatically qualify. The sophomore was also third in the 100 hurdles.

Mason City's shuttle hurdle relay ran a new season-best time of 1:02.01 to place third, Its 1,600 and 3,200 quartets each finished fifth.

The Mohawk boys finished in sixth place with 71 points in the team standings, the same placement the girls had as they finished with 49 points.