To jump or not to jump: Collins juggles Drake Relays decision with injured ankle

Before spring break, Ian Collins felt like he was on top of the world.

His high jumps were nearing seven feet. He had a better bounce for his long jump. One year after claiming a Drake Relays high jump title and a double jumping title in Class 3A, Collins was the early favorite to repeat those feats.

One pickup basketball game later and Collins' bid for Drake and his college future are up in the air.

An ankle injury, one Collins dubbed the most painful of his prep career from a rehab perspective, has seemingly taken one of the jumping giants in the state and dropped him from the pedestal he was on last April.

"Doesn't look like anything is broken, but lot of tears of tendons," Collins said. "Just trying to rehab right now, not really going so well. Starting to feel better; not as much movement as I want to get in my ankle."

The senior got up to 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump last spring. He surpassed 23 feet on his final jump at the state meet.

Those marks haven't been touched yet to this point. Tuesday's Comet Relays was just the third time Charles City had an outdoor meet. Collins' best long jump is 21-02 and he's cleared 6-2 in the high jump.

There's plenty of pain each time he leaps.

"It is so hard to take that in," Collins said. "It is like starting over for me, completely."

Through Tuesday's competition, Collins' length in the long jump is the cutoff point with Thursday to go for the final day of Drake qualification. He is an inch below the current cutoff for the high jump.

Talking with his physical therapist, trainers and coaches was going to take place on Wednesday to decide what the best course of action is going to be. It is unclear what the final decision ended up being.

Does Collins stick it out and try to qualify? Or does he continue to rehab and be at full strength for May?

"My ankle doesn't move as it should," Collins said. "We'll see about Thursday."

Comets head coach Ryan Rahmiller sees both sides of the coin. In the end, he wants Collins to make the decision.

"He's a gamer," Rahmiller said. "He loves the competition. We'll see what the morning brings."

There's the physical side of the rehab, then there is the mental side. The latter is the one that is getting to Collins the most. It is not only for himself, but for others.

Colleges wanted to see what he could do his final season in the orange and black. That has put a cloud over Collins' future as it pertains to track or even football.

"That's the hardest part," he said. "Mentally staying in it for the long run, (instead of) wishing I can do what I could do before. You almost feel as if you're letting people down, but I have a good support system around me that doesn't let me forget who I am."

Collins is still running. He ran the open 100 and anchored the Comets to a win in the 1,600-meter relay. But the jumping is what got him college looks and what he will do at the next level.

Even little steps of progress is what Rahmiller wants to see as potential larger future steps of progress.

"Our end goal is not the Drake Relays, our end goal is having a good state meet," he noted. "Tonight was a step in the right direction. Trust the process."

Despite the outlook not being filled with sunshine as of yet, Collins is still one of the leaders for Charles City. He sees the program scoring a lot of points at the Class 3A state meet in May.

He wants to be a significant part of that. Plus, he wants to be around his friends one final time.

"He loves this team," Rahmiller said. "He's itching to be out here and contribute to this team effort. He's sort of a captain figure of the team. He thrives on other people wanting to improve."

Collins will have Thursday has is last chance to get to Drake Stadium for the second consecutive April, if that is the route he chooses to take. He won't enter in as the favorite if he does qualify.

Still, by May, he knows he can return to the levels he ended as a junior.

"It is always in the front of my head, as much this is an individual sport, it is also a team sport," Collins said. "I know rehabbing will get me better for the state meet and we can meet or end goal as a team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

