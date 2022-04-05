Throwing events, depth push Bulldogs to Sanger Relays win

There hasn't been much time for Wyatt Helming to practice is technique and mechanics in the shot put and discus.

Fresh off an all-state caliber basketball season and then spring break, the Lake Mills senior showed little signs of rust in Monday's outdoor season opener in Britt.

Helming uncorked a throw of 122 feet to claim the discus win and heaved the shot over 43 feet, more than a four-foot personal record from his best throw a season ago, to place runner-up behind teammate Seth Hermanson.

"Strength and practice," Helming said. "Add the two together and you get good results. After it starts to fall of your hand, it feels good."

Behind seven of the 19 events with two top-five finishers and placing at least fifth in every relay, the Bulldogs piled up 151 points to edge West Hancock by eight to triumph at the Sanger Relays.

Along with the victories in the throws, Logan Bacon picked up three wins as he blitzed to the open 200-meter dash win in 24.30 seconds then ran on the victorious 400 and 1,600 relays.

Coach Dan Rice's squad showed depth in each aspect of the meet.

Justin Rygh (distance), Derek Eastvold (sprints), Aiden Johanson and David Hugo (mid-distance) and A.J. Ramaker (hurdles/long jump) were a part of high-point performances.

"These guys have kind of always been in the background, but this year, they're getting to step up and take leadership roles," Rice said. "We've had incredible depth the last few years. This group, might be one of the nicest groups of kids I've ever had."

The Eagles saw the varsity debut of sophomore Mitchell Smith, who etched his name into the state's best times early in the season.

His time of 15.18 seconds in a triumphant 110 high hurdles is a top-10 time in the state and he anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to a concluding time of 1:03.87, also now a top-10 time in the state.

"I'm very pleased," Smith said. "I wouldn't say I feel pressure, it is just like any other race. You don't want to freak yourself out."

Kellen Smith won the long jump, Jaxen Peterson claimed the open 100 and those two were also on the winning 800 relay along with Nolan Vaske and David Smith.

The Eagles had runner-up finishes in a quartet of relays (400, 1,600, sprint medley and distance medley) along with Mathew Francis in the discus.

A heavy emergence of the sophomore class had fingerprints all over West Hancock's 143 points.

"We got a lot of talent in that sophomore class," Eagles head coach Matt Welp said.

Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly swept the 3,200 and 1,600 runs. His time of 10:30.43 in the two-mile is a 40 second personal best. He won the one-mile by about 15 seconds.

After a strong close to the cross country season, Kelly is building off that early in the outdoor season.

"That (3,200) performance was a culmination of all the work I've put in this winter," Kelly said. "It is coming all together and I'm starting to see some pretty good times."

Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment won the 400 low hurdles in sub-60 seconds. A state qualifier in that event last spring, the senior has bigger goals this time around.

"I've really hyped myself up," Kliment said. "I'd really like to get a medal at state and I think it is attainable."

The Vikings had three other wins. Thomas Block (400) and Jason Hanson (high jump) won individuals and they won the first running event of the day in the sprint medley relay.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura claimed the distance medley relay.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

