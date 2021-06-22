Three area coaches named at-large coaches of the year

Tom Muller led the Osage girls track and field team to its first trophy in program history.

Amanda Rahmiller was at the forefront of the Charles City girls team finishing in the top-10.

Drew Clevenger coached the St. Ansgar boys to another Top of Iowa East and District title.

All three coaches were recognized for the accomplishments by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.

Muller (2A girls), Rahmiller (3A girls) and Clevenger (1A boys) were named at-large coaches of the year. It marks the first time over the last five years that multiple coaches from North Iowa have been given this honor.

Clevenger was also an at-large coach of the year in 2017.

The Green Devils used a thunderous final day of the three-day state meet to come back and finish in third place in the 2A field. They finished with 45 points for the weekend.

The majority of the damage dealt by the Comets came from distance standout and UNI recruit Kiki Connell, who Rahmiller has coached for cross country and track. They piled up 34 points to finish in a tie for sixth with Keokuk.

St. Ansgar qualified in 11 events for the state track meet, the most among area schools on the boys side. Clevenger worked around top-end talent in the sprints, distance and field events to accumulate 27 points to finish in solo sixth in the 1A team race.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

