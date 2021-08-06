'This girl was going to be special': Bechstein set to be inducted into MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For her accomplishments, Bechstein will be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

The 2003 state champion shuttle hurdle relay team that she was a part of will also be inducted this year. She is the first athlete from that four-person team to be inducted as an individual.

"It's a huge honor. I never expected to go in as an individual," Bechstein said. "Coach Lee has been pressing for this since the Hall of Fame has started. But I never realized that I would be inducted as an individual, and I'm very humbled by the honor."

Bechstein, who now lives Bloomington, Minn. with her husband and daughter, was one of the best track and field athletes to ever walk the halls of the Mason City High School. She went on to run at the University of Minnesota, where she helped the Golden Gophers win four Big 10 titles.

But one of her favorite memories is winning the state championship in 2003. In their final run together, the relay team of Carroll (Bechstein), Kayla Sautter, Danielle Hill and Andrea Sellers won a state title and set an all-time state meet record with a time of 1:00.89.