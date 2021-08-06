'This girl was going to be special': Bechstein set to be inducted into MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

When Nicole Carroll was in eighth grade, she wasn't allowed to run in any hurdles events. Just 4 feet, 10 inches at the time, her coach claimed she was too short to clear the obstacles.
Then Mason City high school assistant coach Jim Lee saw her jump over a hurdle during a practice.
He knew that once Carroll (now Bechstein) got to high school, she had talent and natural ability that he could work with. He knew she would be special.
"The following year, it was the very first meet of the season," Lee said. "We went down to Iowa City for an indoor meet and the girl three-stepped right away. First time ever. I knew right away, this girl was going to be special."
But even he didn't know just how special Bechstein would end up being.
Bechstein (Class of '04) was a four-time qualifier for both the state track meet and the Drake Relays, a 10-time state medal winner and a member of the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team that still holds the fastest time in Iowa high school history.
She also holds six Mason City track and field school records and is the only girls track athlete in Mohawk history to ever medal in four events at the state meet.
"I really didn't have any clue that I was as good as I was in high school," Bechstein admitted.
For her accomplishments, Bechstein will be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.
The 2003 state champion shuttle hurdle relay team that she was a part of will also be inducted this year. She is the first athlete from that four-person team to be inducted as an individual.
"It's a huge honor. I never expected to go in as an individual," Bechstein said. "Coach Lee has been pressing for this since the Hall of Fame has started. But I never realized that I would be inducted as an individual, and I'm very humbled by the honor."
Bechstein, who now lives Bloomington, Minn. with her husband and daughter, was one of the best track and field athletes to ever walk the halls of the Mason City High School. She went on to run at the University of Minnesota, where she helped the Golden Gophers win four Big 10 titles.
But one of her favorite memories is winning the state championship in 2003. In their final run together, the relay team of Carroll (Bechstein), Kayla Sautter, Danielle Hill and Andrea Sellers won a state title and set an all-time state meet record with a time of 1:00.89.
The mark was just .09 seconds off of the state record the Mohawks set the previous month. The record still stands and will never be broken, due to the hurdles being raised to 33 inches in 2009.
"It will stand for the test of time," Bechstein said. "We knew that it would stand for a while, we just didn't know long. Then they moved the hurdles up three inches to the college height."
Despite the records, medals and accolades Bechstein racked up, Lee says she was one of the most humble athletes he ever had.
Which is impressive, especially since Bechstein had a lot she could have bragged about.
"We've had a lot of good athletes over the years compete for the school, but she's definitely all-around the best one we've ever had in the history of Mohawk track and field," Lee, now the head girls track and field coach, said.
Bechstein is looking forward to getting back to Mason City for the induction ceremony at halftime of the Mason City-Charles City football game on Sept. 10. Members from the Class of 2020 and 2021 will all be honored at halftime.
