Tentative area Drake Relays Qualifiers

Weather wrecked havoc for much of the spring. Rain, cold temperatures and plenty of wind were responsible for a lot of track meet cancellations.

Yet on Thursday, the best day weather-wise of the last two months happened. And runners, jumpers and throwers took advantage on the final day to qualify for the 2022 Drake Relays.

Times had to be posted into Varsity Bound by 8 a.m. Friday morning. Here is the tentative list of area qualifiers in every event. Field size, plus days and times of the races taking place on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium will also be listed.

The first high school race will be on Thursday at around 6 p.m. with the boys 3,200-meter run. High school field events will take place late Thursday evening as well.

Girls

Shot Put (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

High Jump (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-4; Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills, 5-4

3,000-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 6:07 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, 10:37.80

100-meter hurdles (32 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 8 a.m./10:30 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

100-meter dash (32 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 8:30 a.m./2:31 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 12.60; Meredith Street, Osage, 12.66; Jada Williams, Mason City, 12.71

Discus Throw (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 9 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

Long Jump (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 18-06.25

Sprint Medley Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 9:46 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

800 Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 12:47 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

800-meter run (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 1:38 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

400-meter dash (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 5:14 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 59.06

1,600 Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29/Saturday, April 30

Time: 8:41 p.m./4:48 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

Shuttle Hurdle Relay (16 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 8 a.m./11:30 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Gwen Fiser, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke, Rosa Monarch), 1:08.80

400 Relay (96 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 9:15 a.m./3:57 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams), 50.98; Clear Lake (Maddie Leisure, Lydia Brattrud, Josie Lester, Reese Brownlee), 52.60

3,200 Relay (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

400-meter hurdles (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 3:33 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

1,500-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 4:17 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

Boys

Discus Throw (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 4 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Tino Tamayo, Charles City, 161-00

Long Jump (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 5 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Darian Davis, Mason City, 21-07

3,200-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Thursday, April 28

Time: 5:55 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 9:32.31

110-meter high hurdles (32 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 8:15 a.m./10:35 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Kale Hobart, Mason City, 15.20

100-meter dash (32 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 8:40 a.m./2:36 p.m.

Area qualifiers: None

Shot Put (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

High Jump (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 10 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Ian Collins, Charles City, 6-6; Dakota Carlson, Forest City, 6-4

Distance Medley Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 10 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Kaden Tyler, James Fingalsen), 3:35.49; St. Ansgar (Joey Beyer, Dylan Brumm, Bradley Hackenmiller, Riley Witt), 3:35.53

800 Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 1 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, James Fingalsen, Kaden Tyler), 1:31.19

800-meter run (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 1:44 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 1:57.67

400-meter dash (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Friday, April 29

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 50.56

1,600 Relay (24 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Friday, April 29/Saturday, April 30

Time: 8:56 p.m./4:54 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Kaden Tyler), 3:23.21

Shuttle Hurdle Relay (16 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 8:15 a.m./11:35 a.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis, Darian Davis), 1:01.32

400 Relay (96 qualifiers)

Day of Preliminaries/Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 9:45 a.m./4:02 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Mason City (Justyn Rivera, Darian Davis, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis), 44.21; Clear Lake (Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann), 44.58

3,200 Relay (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 10:27 a.m.

Area qualifiers: None

400-meter hurdles (16 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 3:39 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Kale Hobart, Mason City, 56.29

1,600-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Day of Finals: Saturday, April 30

Time: 4:23 p.m.

Area qualifiers: Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 4:17.84

