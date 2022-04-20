Tamayo tosses discus over 160 feet; Indians, Saints win team titles

Tino Tamayo has been on the doorstep of the Drake Relays multiple times in his high school career.

Charles City's senior thrower was just inside the cutoff last year. He entered Tuesday's Comet Relays as the one with the distance cutoff, sitting at 24th best in the state.

One toss later and Tamayo may have the ability to breath with the window to qualify for Drake shrinking by the hour.

A heave of 161 feet even won him the discus and places him, barring other farther throws on the night, as the 15th best throw in the state, regardless of classification.

"I knew I needed to let one rip," Tamayo said. "I put the rip on it and it started going."

There were two divisions – gray and orange – that broke up the 14-team field. St. Ansgar cruised to a win in the gray division with 158 points and Forest City squeaked past Charles City 144.5-140 in the orange division.

"I'm always happy with a win," Forest City head coach Brian Hovenga said. "Everything today was get out there and compete. I want to see the competing part of our people first, then the times will always come with that."

What pushed the Indians over the top was a 1-3 finish in the 1,600-meter run from Joey Hovinga and Ethan Johnson. Even with the Comets claiming victories in the final two events, they couldn't close a win.

"We missed some opportunities," Charles City head coach Ryan Rahmiller said. "We should have placed higher in some events."

The race with the most implications for Drake was the 400 relay between the Indians and Comets. Both entered the day in the top-96 and one of them moved into the top-70.

A quartet of Jakob Sidlinger, Mario Hoefer, Josiah Cunnings and Jalil Jones blitzed to a win in a new season-best time of 45.06 seconds for the Comets, which slots them in as the 69th fastest time in the state.

"Sticks were like perfect tonight," Rahmiller said. "Those guys have just worked sticks and hopefully that times holds up. They put themselves in the best position they possibly could have."

Meanwhile, the Indians did not finish. Hovenga stated there was some confusion between his foursome. Their season best time of 45.22 seconds might hold up, but the margin is slim.

"Drake Relays is not our goal, necessarily," Hovenga said. "If something happens to go, great. If not, not a super concern. We like to think about May."

Tamayo stated he's been more focused this track season. He referred to the sport as one of his favorite sports and his passion has been increased based on the end of his wrestling season in which he didn't make it out of sectionals.

He envisions throwing farther. He's near the school record and now see's it as attainable.

"Last year at Drake, I did not compete as well as I wanted to," Tamayo said. "It all comes down to focus, doing everything right. Just do everything you know you can do to throw it far."

Hovinga ran a 9:39-flat in the 3,200 and also anchored Forest City to a win in the distance medley relay. That time won't get him into Drake, but Hovinga did admit he's feeling good about it.

"I'm really glad to be running those kinds of times early in the season," he said. "It proves I have been training smart. I also have room to grow."

A medalist at state track last spring and a medalist at state cross country in the fall, Hovinga increased his mileage to an additional 15 per week. Coupled with the winter swimming season, he got in plenty of running.

And he's hopeful it translates in May.

"The biggest thing is deciding which meets I want to go hard in," Hovinga said. "That could mean up to 10 more seconds."

Ian Collins won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10 inches for Charles City. He shared the high jump victory with Dakota Carlson of Forest City.

The Comets won the sprint medley relay while Hoefer (200) and Jacob Vais (800) picked up individual wins.

Jack Thompson won an open 100 thriller in 11.57 seconds for the Indians and anchored their winning 800 relay. Sam Klaasen broke 55 seconds to claim the open 400.

Central Springs ran under nine minutes to win the 3,200 relay. Osage's Cole Adams won the low 400 hurdles and kicked off its winning shuttle hurdle relay.

St. Ansgar got points from its usually suspects in Riley Witt, who picked up two individual wins and a relay victory. Joey Beyer won the long jump and Bradley Hackenmiller was victorious in the open 400.

Jex Schutjer placed second in both of the throws. All of the Saints relays finished no worse than fourth, with wins by the 3,200 and sprint medley quartets.

"Just trying some different combinations and get our times down in different events," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "When we get to conference and districts, we have the ability to run in decent lanes and have an idea of what we can do."

Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment ran under 16 seconds in the 110 high hurdles for the second time in eight days, won the 400 lows and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay to a new season best time of 1:05.89.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

