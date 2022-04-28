Tamayo sets new Drake Stadium best in discus; Davis disappointed in performance

DES MOINES – Tino Tamayo didn't make the finals of the boys discus on Thursday afternoon.

The Charles City senior didn't even throw his personal best. Yet there was no frustration, no moments of what-ifs and zero doubts about his performance in the 112th annual Drake Relays.

Why?

Tamayo set a different kind of personal best.

His final toss in the first flight of 149 feet, 10 inches is the best throw in the discus he has ever made at Drake Stadium and to boot, he increased his placing to 19th, better than 21st he finished at last year's Drake Relays.

"Having my last throw being my farthest made me fell good," Tamayo said. "I know I can throw farther at state."

His best heave in the 2021 Relays was just over 141 feet. At the state meet a month later, his best was 138-03.

Tamayo smoked both marks on his final throw Thursday. On a pleasant day with some wind, Tamayo has had to figure out wind patterns. He said he's thrown four-to-five times during practice outside.

Throwing in the cold coupled with the usual high winds in North Iowa, it has helped him in plenty of ways.

"You figure out the winds and what works best for the disc," Tamayo said.

He stated his grip on the discus was better compared to his first two throws. He uncorked a throw of 133-07 then he scratched on his second attempt.

"I knew I could get a good pull through the disc," Tamayo said.

He's still one-half of an inch off the school record. He knows he can get over 160, he's already done that.

As he preps for the Northeast Iowa Conference meet and the Class 3A state qualifier, that record is solely on his mind.

"I'll be able to practice in the ring more, it will go up from here," Tamayo said. "Getting in my mindset that I can throw over 160, calming down and knowing I can do it."

The only other boys competitor on Thursday was Mason City's Darian Davis, who jumped 19-09.50 to finish 22nd out of the 23-person long jump field. He was one of three sophomores that qualified.

He kept that in perspective afterwards.

"I think it is pretty cool," Davis said.

The River Hawks went all out on Tuesday to win their home meet, which they successfully accomplished. Davis won the long jump, getting over 21 feet and falling one inch short of his season best.

He felt that would set him up well for Drake. It didn't happen.

"I wasn't as ready," Davis said. "Just a bad day. I couldn't get up, I kept going forward."

His time at Drake Stadium is not over after one event. He's one of three area athletes to be in a full four events over the three-day event. He'll be in the 800 and distance medley relays plus anchor Mason City's shuttle hurdle relay.

That will keep him going overnight to quickly flush out his long jump performance.

"I think it will be easy," Davis said. "We're going to do way better in those three relays then what I did in my long jump."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

