Swenson all smiles after medaling in 1A high jump

DES MOINES – If there is something that can be easily detected about West Fork's Jordan Swenson, it's that each time she talks, her smile is felt.
Despite not clearing a high jump bar over 5 feet once this season, Swenson remained positive.
The Warhawks senior and North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) recruit left the Class 1A/4A session of the state track and field meet with a medal to end her prep career.
"I'm very happy with how I did," Swenson said.
She didn't miss a jump until the bar moved to 5-foot-2, where she missed all three of her attempts. Being consistent in her run-ups helped her get a top-8 finish.
"I thought I jumped really good," Swenson said.
The gusts of wind at Drake Stadium on Friday was something that made Ella Stene feel right at home.
"It was normally windy at every track meet so at least I had some practice," the Lake Mills sophomore said. "Our track's not super covered; there's not a lot of things blocking the wind so it makes for better practice for more windy meets."
Stene blitzed to a time of 16.14 seconds to claim one of the eight spots in Saturday's Class 1A 100 hurdles final at the state meet.
She dealt with 18 miles per hour winds in her face, something that she has had to deal with during practice and other meets in the North Iowa area.
"You kind of forget about it," Stene said. "You can definitely notice it because it makes a little resistance."
Not even an hour later, Stene turned around and anchored the Bulldogs to a win in the opening heat of the 800 relay. They finished 13th, one spot behind St. Ansgar.
A medal will be draped over Stene's neck regardless. The goal for her is to now break 16 seconds.
"It is now a race to get top-5," Stene said. "It was nerves coming in and I wasn't sure how the track would be and how the hurdles would feel. Getting to 15 seconds is definitely possible."
The Saints sent their 1,600-meter relay quartet into Saturday's finals, running the fourth fastest time in the prelims of 4:14.30. Kira Baldus missed the finals by seven inches in the discus.
In the boys 1,600 relay, St. Ansgar ran the third fastest qualifying time in the prelims and will take its 3:29.32, which is a four-second season best, into the finals.
Of all the final events that took place in the 1A/4A session, the 400 hurdles was the busiest.
The trifecta of Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett), Christian Rodriguez (Mason City) and Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock) did not place inside the top-8 to leave with a state medal.
Kelly and Rodriguez both placed 10th.
Girls track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 1A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – T1. Bishop Garrigan 20, T1. Tri-Center 20, 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18, T4. Nashua-Plainfield 14, T4. Danville 14, T4. Paton-Churdan 14, T7. South Winneshiek 12, T7. West Bend 12, T9. Newell-Fonda 11, T9. South O'Brien 11, T40. West Fork 3.5
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Tri-Center (Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson, Kyla Corrin, Peyton Pogge), 4:16.00; 2. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (4:16.38); 3. Newell-Fonda (4:16.76); 4. Audubon (4:18.29); 5. Turkey Valley (4:18.48); 20. St. Ansgar (Taylor Hanna, Gracie Urbatsch, Ella Brown, Lauren Bork), 4:34.32; 23. West Fork (Keelee Sheriff, Maddie Hubka, RaeLynn Nash, Kacie Eisentrager), 4:37.08
800 relay – 1. Madrid (Lilly Ostert, Ella Santi, Jillian Dodds, Erin Schieltz), 1:44.82; 2. Nodaway Valley (1:46.66); 3. Wapello (1:48.11); 4. Lisbon (1:48.11); 5. West Central (1:48.25); 12. St. Ansgar (Lia Halfman, Hannah Clevenger, Taylor Hanna, Cora Heeter), 1:51.01; 13. Lake Mills (Josie Helgeson, Taylor Vanek, Haley Droessler, Ella Stene), 1:51.40
400 hurdles – 1. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar), 1:04.97; 2. Danika Demers (Storm Lake), 1:05.81; 3. Kiya Johnson (North Butler), 1:06.72; 4. Lizzie Garber (BCLUW), 1:08.68; 5. Tara Peterson (Stanton), 1:08.81; 10. Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock), 1:09.67; 12. Isabella Efflandt (Northwood-Kensett), 1:10.90; 23. Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar), 1:15.91
High jump – 1. Cadence Douglas (Lenox), 5-2; T2. Hailey Carolan (Alburnett), 5-2; T2. Sam Nielsen (North Union), 5-2; 4. Jaden Gatts (Midland), 5-2; T5. Jordan Swenson (West Fork), 5-0; T5. JayLyn Monroe (Clayton Ridge), 5-0; 20. Mallory Leerar (West Hancock), 4-8
Discus – 1. Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan), 130-11; 2. Emmaleigh Ohrt (South Winneshiek), 126-01; 3. Brenna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 123-00; 4. Rylee McLean (North Tama), 121-11; 5. Emily Jones (Wayne), 118-10; 9. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 109-02; 16. Ann Horstman (West Hancock), 103-04
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
100 hurdles – 4. Ella Stene (Lake Mills), 16.14
400 relay – 16. St. Ansgar (Sarah Wagner, Emma Hall, Kirsten Boerjan, Cora Heeter), 52.92; 17. Northwood-Kensett (Carly Hengesteg, Kayla Senne, Ruthie Conlin, Isabella Efflandt), 53.05
1,600 relay – 4. St. Ansgar (Hannah Clevenger, Natalie Bork, Taylor Hanna, Cora Heeter), 4:14.30; 17. West Hancock (Rachel Leerar, Kamryn Eckels, Kennedy Kelly, Mallory Leerar), 4:22.08
Class 4A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Waukee 49, 2. Pleasant Valley 39, 3. Ames 26, 4. Ankeny 24, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 23, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 19, T7. Southeast Polk 18, T7. Sioux City East 18, T9. Ankeny Centennial 15, T9. Cedar Falls 15, T9. North Scott 15, T9. Iowa City Liberty 15
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Sarah Jordan, Catie Reittinger, Gabby Cortez, Lily Johannes), 4:09.10; 2. Dubuque Hempstead (4:11.01); 3. Southeast Polk (4:11.05); 4. Iowa City Liberty (4:11.89); 5. Indianola (4:12.47)
800 relay – 1. Waukee (Sehansa Karunatilaka, Ainsley Schlicher, Kaliyah Perry, Natalie Harris), 1:41.24; 2. Ames (1:42.30); 3. Pleasant Valley (1:42.42); 4. Dowling Catholic (1:43.23); 5. Ankeny Centennial (1:45.05)
400 hurdles – 1. Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley), 1:03.30; 2. Mackenzie Carney (Waukee), 1:04.46; 3. Lillian Reynolds (Iowa City High), 1:04.69; 4. Madison Bunton (Burlington), 1:04.94; 5. Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), 1:05.06
Long jump – 1. Shelby Romig (Ankeny), 18-00.75; 2. Harmony Creasy (Pleasant Valley), 17-03.25; 3. Lineya Wells (Sioux City East), 17-02.25; 4. Madison Ahrens (North Scott), 17-00.00; 5. Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), 16-11.75
Shot put – 1. Riley Vice (Pleasant Valley), 40-06.75; 2. Caitlyn Cox (West Des Moines Valley), 39-07.50; 3. Macie Mays (Indianola), 39-03.75; 4. Ella Stagg (Ames), 37-11.25; 5. Ava Smith (Waukee), 37-10.50
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
100 hurdles – 20. Rosa Monarch (Mason City), 17.04
400 relay – 14. Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams), 50.81
1,600 relay – 23. Mason City (Brycelyn Hanson, Megan Tobin, Madisyn Heller, Jada Williams), 4:16.05
Boys track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 1A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Madrid 34.5, 2. Earlham 28, T3. Wapsie Valley 26, T3. Woodbine 26, 5. Lisbon 25, 6. Grundy Center 19, 7. Lawton-Bronson 16, T8. St. Ansgar 14, T8. Mount Ayr 14, T8. New London 14; T42. Rockford 1, T42. West Fork 1
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Earlham (Mack Brightman, Garrett Moore, Malachi Hale, Jayden Dickson), 3:37.91; 2. Calamus-Wheatland (3:38.88); 3. North Linn (3:40.82); 4. Lisbon (3:42.33); 5. Grundy Center (3:43.30); 20. West Fork (Trevor Guritz, Cail Weaver, Jakob Washington, Dakota Lau), 3:52.26
800 relay – 1. Gehlen Catholic (Dylan Lehmann, Derek Von Arb, Zach Kraft, Keaten Bonderson), 1:31.31; 2. Grundy Center (1:31.64); 3. Wapsie Valley (1:31.69); 4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (1:32.68); 5. Easton Valley (1:32.41)
400 hurdles – 1. Kole Becker (Lisbon), 54.90; 2. Beau York (HLV), 54.93; 3. Connor McKee (CAM), 55.01; 4. Gavin Smith (Audubon), 55.56; 5. Ethan Hamilton (Belle Plaine), 56.61; 17. Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett), 59.21
High jump – 1. Gunner Meyer (Wapsie Valley), 6-5; 2. Conner Piehl (Tripoli), 6-3; 3. Matthew Benedict (Sidney), 6-3; T4. Jack Roberts (Stanton), 6-3; T4. Brody Ward (Iowa Valley), 6-3
Discus – 1. Layne Pryor (Woodbine), 182-09; 2. Carter Allen (New London), 160-06; 3. Zach Verzani (Lawton-Bronson), 160-05; 4. Mason Lobeck (Madrid), 155-10; 5. Dylan Hoefer (Woodbine), 153-10; 22. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 125-06
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
400 relay – 20. Lake Mills (Derek Eastvold, Caleb Bacon, Carson Easton, Brady Hanson), 45.65
1,600 relay – 3. St. Ansgar (Bradley Hackenmiller, Braden Powers, Derek Peterson, Ryan Cole), 3:29.32
Class 4A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Cedar Falls 55, 2. Ames 31.5, T3. Waukee 30, T3. Dowling Catholic 30, 5. Linn-Mar 22, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20, T7. Ankeny Centennial 18, T7. Iowa City Liberty 18, T7. Dubuque Senior 18, T7. West Des Moines Valley 18
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Cedar Falls (Nate Gee, Trey Campbell, Will Eastman, TJ Tomlyanovich), 3:25.84; 2. Iowa City Liberty (3:31.07); 3. Ames (3:31.17); 4. Iowa City High (3:32.74); 5. Urbandale (3:35.01)
800 relay – 1. West Des Moines Valley (Logan Elston, Matt Mahoney, Zane Johnson, Mason DouBrava), 1:27.06; 2. Ankeny Centennial (1:27.49); 3. Dowling Catholic (1:28.80); 4. Cedar Falls (1:29.19); 5. Waukee (1:29.22)
400 hurdles – 1. Drew Bartels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 52.49; 2. Joel Burris (Cedar Falls), 53.21; 3. Bill Mukhtar (Waukee), 53.25; 4. Matthew Kruse (Dubuque Senior), 53.26; 5. Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar), 55.15; 10. Christian Rodriguez (Mason City), 56.39
Long jump – 1. Drew Bartels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 23-06.00; 2. Tay Norman (Waterloo West), 22-10.75; 3. Malik Allen (Waukee), 22-08.25; 4. Xavier Nwankpa (Southeast Polk), 22-07.75; 5. Malachi Holmes (Marshalltown), 22-04.75
Shot put – 1. Matt Kapustka (Waukee), 60-06.25; 2. Braeden Edwards (Valley), 56-06.25; 3. Joe Simpson (Clinton), 54-03.50; 4. Raphael Hamilton (Iowa City High), 53-10.75; 5. Drew Hoth (Cedar Falls), 52-10.75
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
110 hurdles – 14. Kale Hobart (Mason City), 15.61; 22. Dante Arndt-Sublett (Mason City), 16.29
1,600 relay – 17. Mason City (James Fingalsen, Christian Rodriguez, Kale Hobart, Jalen Wynter), 3:28.96
