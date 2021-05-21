Swenson all smiles after medaling in 1A high jump

"You kind of forget about it," Stene said. "You can definitely notice it because it makes a little resistance."

Not even an hour later, Stene turned around and anchored the Bulldogs to a win in the opening heat of the 800 relay. They finished 13th, one spot behind St. Ansgar.

A medal will be draped over Stene's neck regardless. The goal for her is to now break 16 seconds.

"It is now a race to get top-5," Stene said. "It was nerves coming in and I wasn't sure how the track would be and how the hurdles would feel. Getting to 15 seconds is definitely possible."

The Saints sent their 1,600-meter relay quartet into Saturday's finals, running the fourth fastest time in the prelims of 4:14.30. Kira Baldus missed the finals by seven inches in the discus.

In the boys 1,600 relay, St. Ansgar ran the third fastest qualifying time in the prelims and will take its 3:29.32, which is a four-second season best, into the finals.

Of all the final events that took place in the 1A/4A session, the 400 hurdles was the busiest.

The trifecta of Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett), Christian Rodriguez (Mason City) and Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock) did not place inside the top-8 to leave with a state medal.