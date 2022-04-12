Stene gets pushed in 100 hurdles, still hopes for Drake bid

Ella Stene had never raced New Hampton's Carlee Rochford in the 100-meter hurdles prior to Monday night.

Rochford is one of the premier all-around track athletes at the Chickasaws disposal. When she got out of the blocks fast, that upped Stene's desire to chase her.

"Seeing how good she was definitely upped the competition," Stene said.

The Lake Mills junior ran .26 seconds slower in Monday's St. Ansgar Invite than her season best time so far of 16.31 seconds last week. That best time is still on the bubble for a top-32 time in the state.

Not counting any meets that happened on Monday, the cutoff to get into the Drake Relays was at 16.48 seconds. That's enough of a gap where Stene can still make it or potentially miss it.

Admittedly, she feels the pressure.

"It has been chilly, but it is good we haven't had any wind in our meets," Stene said.

New Hampton won the team title with a high total of 153 points, then Nashua-Plainfield was second with 109. Central Springs (87), St. Ansgar (81) and Lake Mills (63) completed the top-five.

Northwood-Kensett and Newman Catholic recorded 54 and 14 points, respectively.

It was the first meet of the season for Central Springs after weather had gotten in the way over the past couple of weeks. It was also the first time its program ran at the St. Ansgar meet.

"This was a last minute meet for us," Panthers head coach Becky Miller said. "We need to get some competition. We needed to see some of those longer races that we hadn't had a chance to see."

One meet down and already a potential relay on the inside track for Drake. Central Springs' 400 relay quartet of Madison Beyer, Macy Wyborny, Abby Pate and Alivea Harms won in 54.01 seconds.

Without knowing any other results from Monday, that is a top-90 time in the state regardless of classification. Top-96 times qualify for Drake in three weeks.

"We have to keep believing that they're going to be chances to get that time down," Miller said. "Pretty clean race, but we saw three or four things we can definitely tweak. We have a lot of faith in that group."

Beyer and Pate joined Abby Pippert and Kenley Meyer to claim the 800 relay as well. The Panthers also won the 3,200-meter relay in 11:40.76.

Stene has been eyeing a time that will break 16 seconds since the state meet last season. She has yet to do it, but believes it will happen sooner rather than later.

"I'm trying to focus on that," she said.

One tweak Stene has identified in making during her race is related to her hips and shoulders. She's had success with a certain form and if becoming a first-time Drake Relays qualifier happens, she'll have stay true to the adjustments.

"I do tend to open up my hips and my shoulders face to the side of me, so I'm trying to work on a faster trail leg," Stene said. "Controlling my arm so I have a straight path."

Northwood-Kensett's Carly Hengesteg won the open 400 in 1:04.66 while Lake Mills freshman Avery Eastvold took first in the high jump with a best of 5-2.

Eastvold had three chances at 5-3 and couldn't convert. St. Ansgar dropped time in its shuttle hurdle relay to win in 1:12.91.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

