DES MOINES -- Saint Ansgar’s Madison Hillman made a splash at the 2023 state track and field championships Friday. The senior placed third in the Class 1A girls discus throw with a top toss of 121’ 6.”

Hillman finished behind English Valleys’ Kennedy Axmear and Pekin’s Anna Hadley. Axmear and Hadely placed second and third, respectively, with throws of 131’ 2” and 134’ 10.”

“I couldn’t be happier with the results,” Hillman said. “I mean, I knew if I just threw what I threw at districts — like a 120 — I’d have a pretty good chance at medaling. That was my goal, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Hillman’s second attempt was her best. She said, at most meets, her relaxed mindset allows her to throw longer in her first few attempts rather than her last couple.

“It’s always my first couple throws that I do good, and I don’t know why,” Hillman said. “Like, at districts, my first throw was my best. I knew that, if I just got that over with, I could focus on more footwork stuff.”

Hillman was one of two Saint Ansgar throwers competing in Friday’s Class 1A girls discus throw, as Lindsay Kruse also donned the Saints’ red and white uniform at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The freshman placed 10th in the event with a toss that measured 110’ 4.”

Kruse was just five inches away from qualifying for the state discus finals and earning a medal. Even though she’s only a freshman, Kruse still felt a little disappointed in her performance.

“I think what really got me was my nerves,” Kruse said. “I knew I was going to be super nervous ... I know how to do this, it’s just like getting over that mental block, which is really hard.”

Kruse came into the event seeded fifth — one spot behind Hillman, who was ranked fourth with a qualifying throw of 123’ 6.” Kruse’s qualifying toss measured 122’ 7.”

While Kruse didn’t record a personal record or season-best throw Friday, Hillman said the underclassman shouldn’t hang her head.

“I know she’s disappointed in herself, but she had nothing to be disappointed about,” Hillman said. “She’s a freshman coming in here, and it’s amazing with what she’s been doing. She’s going to be 10 times better in these next three years. I’m so excited to watch her.”

Hillman has been a consistent point-scorer for the Saints during her high school career, helping her team light up the scoreboard with her performances in the shot put and discus throw. With Hillman set to graduate, Kruse is positioned to become Saint Ansgar’s next dominant thrower.

The role will likely come with extra pressure for Kruse. Hillman, however, hopes she imparted some wisdom upon Kruse during their time together at Saint Ansgar.

“I think a good lesson I’ve taught her is to just be relaxed, don’t overthink everything,” Hillman said. “I think she tends to do that sometimes. So, just stay calm and don’t let the nerves get to you.”

Kruse said Hillman has helped her calm down in a number of meets this season. She added that Hillman’ tactics are sometimes as simple as making up a game for them to play.

Since she was in sixth grade, Kruse has looked up to Hillman. This year, Kruse has been thrilled to compete with Hillman in multiple sports, including volleyball and basketball.

“We’ve gotten to get really close,” Kruse said. “We do the same things — we’re posts (in basketball) and hitters (in volleyball). Basically, Madison has taught me to just take it easy. She does care, but she’s very careless. She doesn’t get nervous, really. I think that’s the best advice — nothing really matters overall, it’s just track. She does a really good job getting over her nerves because she doesn’t really have any. She’s just a very funny, goofy person.”

With Hillman’s teachings at the front of her mind, Kruse is ready for next season. She’ll likely fill holes Hillman’s departure will create on Saint Ansgar’s girls track, volleyball and basketball teams.

Kruse said she’s aiming to qualify for the 2024 Drake Relays and medal at next year’s state track meet. She added that she’ll waste little time before she starts training to hit those goals.

“For being a freshman, everybody is telling me like, ‘You did good. Everyone gets super nervous,’” Kruse said. “For a freshman, 110 is still good. So, I’m proud, but I know there’s a lot of work I can do. I’ll be back to get revenge.”