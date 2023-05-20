DES MOINES — Northwood-Kensett’s Class 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay team asserted its dominance Saturday at the state track and field championships. The group — which featured Lindsey Moore, Macy Thorson, Emma Hengesteg and Morgan Wallin — placed second in its event, posting a time of 1:07.26.

The Vikings came close to winning a state title, finishing exactly two tenths of a second behind the first-place Stanton Vikings.

“I’m super excited, super proud,” Moore said. “We’ve come a long way ... It’s one of those things where you come in so nervous, then, you just have to think, ‘I’ve done it 1,000 times. You just gotta run your race.”

On their way to earning a silver medal, the Vikings also bested 2022 Class 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay state champion Remsen-St. Mary’s. The Hawks finished fifth in this year’s competition with a time of 1:08.56.

The Vikings were the No. 1 seed in the finals. They placed first in the prelims with a time of 1:07.66. The Vikings’ were about a second faster than the rest of the field in the preliminary round.

The Vikings didn’t necessarily come into the 2023 state championships specifically expecting to earn a silver medal or run the fastest prelim time. All four members of the group noted that they showed up to Drake Stadium a little late on Thursday. The Vikings said they arrived about 30 minutes before the shuttle hurdle relay prelims began.

“We set pretty high standards for ourselves,” Moore said. “I think that definitely helped us pull through.”

All four of Northwood-Kensett’s girls shuttle hurdlers will be eligible to return in 2024. Hengesteg, Wallin and Moore are all juniors, and Thorson is a sophomore.

Northwood-Kensett finished third in last year’s shuttle hurdle relay, and with their silver-medal performance in 2023 at the top of their minds, the young Vikings spotted a trend.

“Last year we got third, this year second, next year, we have to get first,” Moore said.

The Vikings acknowledged that they still have work to do to hit their gold-medal goals next season. Moore, Thorson, Wallin and Hengested said their preparation for 2023 will start in the weight room this summer.

“I’m excited to see how we improve,” Thorson said. “Hopefully, we get better over the summer.”