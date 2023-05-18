All eyes were on Hampton-Dumont-CAL thower Charlee Morton in the Class 3A girls discus throw Thursday. The sophomore put up a qualifying toss of 141 feet to earn the top seed at the 2023 state track meet in Des Moines.

Morton dominated the competition from the start at Drake Stadium, claiming a gold medal as her longest throw soared 137’ 6.” She breezed past the field, besting second-place Ciara Heffron of Knoxville by nearly two feet.

Morton picked her first state title in the discus this year. She finished seventh in the event at the state meet in 2022.

“I was just so happy, I almost started crying,” Morton said. “It’s just such a great feeling, doing it at the Drake Relays and doing it here. I’m so glad I got to do it at both. It just shows how much I can grow in the next few years.”

Morton is one event away from sweeping all of Iowa’s major throwing competitions in 2023. She won the shot put and the discus at the Drake Relays with tosses of 146’ 3” and 43’ 3.5.”

Morton will have a chance to win the Class 3A girls shot put on Friday at 2 p.m. She is the No. 2 seed in the event with a qualifying throw of 41’ 10.5.”

The future is bright for Morton, and the season is not over yet for her. She plans to continue competing into the summer in hopes of improving and showcasing her skills at national meets.

“I’ll go to the USA TF, so I'm hoping to qualify for nationals, and place high there,” Morton said.

Johnston punctuates distance career: Osage’s Katelyn Johnston finished sixth in the Class 2A girls 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:38.32. The senior came into the event seeded second with a qualifying time of 10:38.74.

Johnston is proud of the performance she put together at the blue oval because she had to overcome some early season adversity just to get back to Des Moines.

“I started off the season a little sick and I had to take some time off,” Johnston said. “But I got back here, ran a pretty good time for myself today. It was a good run. There was a lot of stiff competition, there were a lot of good girls. It went OK.”

Johnston has made the state track meet in three of the four years she has been at Osage. The only time she missed out was in 2020, when the event was canceled because of COVID-19.

“I knew I wanted to get back,” Johnston said. “I knew that was always the goal ... I think it was less of getting back and more getting back into it and getting another medal. It’s always fun to get medals and do well."

Collins’ expectations remain high: Charles City’s Keely Collins was disappointed with her performance Thursday at Drake Stadium. The junior placed fifth in the Class 3A girls high jump with a top leap of 5’ 4.”

Collins finished behind the likes of ADM’s London Warmuth and Center Point-Urbana’s Sydney Maue. Warmuth finished first with a jump of 5’ 7,” and Maue placed second, clearing a 5-foot-6 bar.

“It was definitely a rough day,” Collins said. “I started off pretty good, and I just kept not doing as great. Then, it just ended.”

Collins cleared the first three heights of the competition without a strike. When the bar was raised to 5’ 4,” however, Collins incurred two strikes before she leapt over the bar. At 5’ 6,” Collins racked up three strikes.

Collins’ career-best is 5’ 7.” Had she hit her personal best at Drake Stadium on Thursday, Collins would’ve had a chance to win the event.

“This is probably the worst I’ve jumped all year,” Collins said. “There’s no reason for it. It just happened.”

Collins still has one high school season left to capture a state title, and she knows she will have to do a lot of work to rise to the top of the podium.

“Really, I just need to put in the practice, put in the work,” Collins said. “A lot of it is about your mindset. My mindset wasn’t great today. Next year, hopefully it’s better.”

Forest Lake rallies late, finishes fourth: Forest City was the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A girls 4x800-meter relay with a qualifying time of 9:49.36. The Indians posted a time of 9:36.41 to place fourth.

After her squad fell behind during the second and third legs of the race, sophomore Bethany Warren posted the fastest split among her teammates (2:17.524).

“Trying to think about them,” Warren said of the mindset she had with the baton in her hand. “They put in so much work, so I had to finish the work.”

The Indians’ group was young, featuring a senior, a sophomore and two freshmen. Senior Lillian Nelson and her team all knew that their youth could be a disadvantage going into Drake Stadium.

“We knew we’d have to put in the work and run PR’s to get a good placement,” Nelson said. “I’m just so proud of them and what we accomplished today.”

Jacey Johnston makes presence felt: Osage’s Jacey Johnston made her mark on the 2023 state track meet Thursday. The freshman finished third in the Class 3A 400-meter dash with a time of 58.27. Jacey Johnston came into the event seeded third with a qualifying mark of 59.32.

“I felt really good about my 400,” Jacey Johnston said. “I didn’t do quite as well as I wanted in the 100 and 200. I really wanted to just come out in the 400 because that’s my main event and my favorite. I just wanted to show people what I can do and really just give it my all.”

Jacey Johnston finished 10th and 14th in the 200 and 100-meter dashes, respectively. She ran the 100 in 13.10 and the 200 in 26.21.

Despite her disappointment with her performances in the 100 and 200, Jacey Johnston still felt she put her skills on full display in front of a statewide audience.

“Hopefully, in the next few years, I maybe get a state title sometime,” Jacey Johnston said. “(I need) to keep working hard because there’s so many good people. That’s not just going to come overnight. I gotta put everything I got into it.”

Globe Gazette Sports Intern Logan Shanks contributed to this story

Full results from Thursday’s state track and field events were not available at the time of publication