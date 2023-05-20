DES MOINES — Mason City placed fourth in the Class 4A boys sprint medley relay at the 2023 state track and field championships Saturday. The Riverhawks’ group — which features James Fingalsen, Justyn Rivera, Javel Lee and Kaden Tyler — ran its race in 1:32.53.

The Riverhawks came into the event seeded first with a qualifying time of 1:31.89. Mason City finished behind first-place Johnston (1:30.15), Ankeny (1:30.78) and Bettendorf (1:31.96). Johnston and Ankeny’s time both broke the previous boys 4A SMR record.

Eagles medal in shuttle hurdle relay: West Hancock placed sixth in the Class 1A boys shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:01.54. The Eagles finished third in the prelims to earn a spot in the second heat in the finals. West Hancock’s prelim time was 1:00.93.

The Eagles’ pre-event mark was No. 6, and their qualifying time was 1:01.98. Despite their solid performance Saturday, West Hancock’s shuttle hurdlers were a bit disappointed after their race.

“I think, sometimes, we get a little greedy because we want to do our best and place so high,” junior Kellen Smith said. “There’s only eight teams getting a medal in that event today. So, I think we’re all thankful for a sixth-place finish in the scheme of things.”

The Class 1A boys shuttle hurdle relay field was stacked this year. Top-seeded Lisbon set a state record with its 59.89-second time in the finals. Second-place Lawton-Bronson hit a mark of 1:00.88.

The Eagles’ shuttle hurdle relay team — which features Kellen Smith, Mitchell Smith, Jaxen Petersen and Evan Ford — will be back next year, as none of its athletes are seniors. While Class 1A shuttle hurdle relay field is deep, the Eagles are excited to see what they can do next year.

“I think it just made us want to beat them,” Mitchell Smith said of Lisbon and Lawton-Bronson’s times. “It made us want to run a 59 too. It’s kinda motivation.”

Nelson punctuates prep career with medal: Senior Zeke Nelson of Clear Lake capped off his high school career with one last medal. Nelson finished seventh in the Class 3A boys 110-meter hurdles.

Nelson posted a time of 14.92 in the prelims and recorded a career-best mark of 14.89 in the finals. Nelson secured a spot at the state meet with a qualifying time of 15.44, which earned him the No. 12 seed.

Brownlee adds another medal to her trophy case: Clear Lake sophomore Reese Brownlee secured another medal at Drake Stadium, finishing fifth in the Class 3A girls 200-meter run with a career-best time of 25.87. Brownlee earned four medals at this year's state meet. She placed third in the long jump and won the 400-meter run. She also helped the Lions’ 800-meter sprint medley relay finish third.

Warren racks up another medal: Forest City sophomore Bethany Warren placed fifth in the Class 2A girls 800-meter run, finishing with a career-best time of 2:17.38. Warren’s time in the finals was nearly seven seconds faster than her qualifying time.

Additionally, Warren was part of the Indians’ fourth-place distance medley relay and 4x800-meter relay team. She also helped push Forest City’s sprint medley relay squad to an eighth-place finish.

“We had to really work hard to get our placements,” Warren said. “I think this last 800 was more mental, just trying to get in my mind that I can do it and just pushing through.”

Joining Warren in the 800-meter was fellow Indian Lilian Nelson. Nelson, a senior, has been by Warren’s side throughout the season.

“She’s really awesome,” Warren said. “She helps calm my nerves just knowing that she’s right beside me. She’s awesome at cheering and building each other up, I’m definitely gonna miss her next year.”

Smith soars into top five: West Hancock junior Mitchell Smith was the last athlete to make the cut for the Class 1A boys 110-meter hurdles finals. He placed eighth in the prelims with a personal-best time of 15.22.

In the finals, he sprinted to fifth place and was just shy of tying his PR with a time of 15.23. Mitchell Smith earned two medals Saturday at the blue oval, as he was part of the Eagles’ fifth-place boys shuttle hurdle team.

Relay roundup: Forest City entered the Class 2A girls 4x100-meter relay as the No. 7 seed, running a prelim time of 50.96 on Friday. The Indians ultimately finished eighth with a time of 51.35.

After running a 44.27 in the preliminaries, West Hancock entered the Class 1A boys 4x100-meter relay finals as the No. 6 seed. The Eagles ran a 44.17 in the finals, which was good for fifth.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL benefited from Bishop Heelan’s disqualification in the Class 3A boys 4x100-meter relay, moving up to fifth place after posting a time of 43.04. The Bulldogs were the No. 6 seed heading into the finals with a prelim time of 43.15.

Saint Ansgar placed fifth in the girls 1A 4x400-meter relay finals with a time of 4:07.31. The Saint finished behind the likes of first-place Riverside (4:03.07) and second-place AGWSR (4:03.52).

A 3:26.60 time helped West Hancock place fifth in the Class 1A boys 4x400-meter relay. The Eagles finished behind Lawton-Bronson, Bellevue, Lynville-Sully and South Hamilton.

Doughan earns second medal of the weekend: Clear Lake sophomore Addison Doughan finished eighth in the Class 3A girls 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:51.69. The performance helped Doughan claim her second medal of the meet. She placed fifth in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday.

“The urge of top eight and getting a medal really keeps you going,” Doughan said. “Getting a medal in a race is really rewarding, and it shows how much you can work to achieve goals like this.”

Doughan is only a sophomore, so she’s not done setting goals for herself. She believes she has a lot of room to improve during the last two years of her career.

“Every year, I just want to keep improving,” Doughan said. “It’s always fun to improve and have goals for yourself. It wouldn’t be fun to run without a goal.”

Riverhawks shatter school record in farewell relay: Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay team went out with a bang Saturday night at Drake Stadium. The Riverhawks’ quartet posted a school-record time of 3:17.11 in its last race as currently constructed.

Three of the groups four members — Kaden Tyler, Kale Hobart and James Fingalsen — are seniors. Ra’Shaun Wynter, who ran the third leg of the 4x400-meter Saturday, is a junior.

“We knew it was our last time running together,” Tyler said. “We’ve got three seniors right here. We just wanted to do it for each other.”

Counting the hardware they won together in the 4x400, Wynter, Fingalsen, Tyler and Hobart claimed four medals across individual events and relays for the Riverhawks at this year’ state meet. Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay team also medaled at the 2022 state track and field championships.

The group’s top accomplishment came at the 2022 Drake Relays. The Riverhawks’ 4x400-meter relay squad placed first in the meet with a time of 3:21.55.

“Hopefully, we can look back in five, 10 years and go back to Mason City and still remember that school record that we just put up,” Fingalsen said. “In my opinion, that’s one of the best accomplishments that we’ve got is that school record right there, so people will remember us in some way.”

After their first-place performance at the 2022 Drake Relays, the Riverhawks continued to get faster. Mason City’s competition in the 4x400-meter also continued to increase its speed.

The top four teams in Saturday’s boys 4x400-meter relay all finished the event in less than three minutes and 16 seconds. Johnston won this year’s 4A boys 4x400 with a time of 3:15.26.

“I think it’s kinda crazy how we ran our butts off, and if I remember correctly, the top five times, maybe even the top six, are all faster than what won state last year,” Wynter said. “... It’s been crazy to see how much all of us improved in like a year’s time.”

Above all the medals they won, Wynter, Hobart, Fingalsen and Tyler will remember the small moments they shared like bus rides and pre-practice warmups. Even after Fingalsen, Tyler and Hobart graduate, the Riverhawks’ quartet will still have an unshakeable bond.

“Just the countless hours spent in practices, workouts,” Hobart said of what he’ll remember most about his time with his 4x400-meter teammates. “(I’ll remember) spending time on Saturdays and Sundays putting in all the work that we have with the huge goals that we had, trying to get medals, first place, state championships. All that grind and effort going into it just created a family.”

-- Globe Gazette Sports Intern Logan Shanks contributed to this story