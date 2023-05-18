DES MOINES -- Jacey and Katelyn Johnston got a rare opportunity Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The sisters from Osage competed in the 2023 state track and field championships together.

Both Johnstons earned medals, as Jacey placed third in the 400-meter dash and Katelyn finished sixth in the 3,000-meter. Jacey ran the 400 in 58.27, and Katelyn posted a time of 10:38.32 in the 3,000.

This season marks the sisters’ only chance to compete together because Katelyn is a senior and Jacey is a freshman. Because its time on the track is limited, the duo is valuing each of its events at the blue oval.

“It’s really special,” Jacey said of competing with her sister. “She really showed me the ways. She showed me where to check in, helped me keep in the shade when it was super hot. So, she’s been a great role model to look up to.”

Jacey and Katelyn will have more to look forward to as the state meet continues. The sisters are slated to compete together in the Class 2A girls 4x400-meter relay prelims on Friday at 7 p.m.

“It’s really exciting,” Katelyn said. “This is really the only sport we do together. So, getting to do this together and competing in 4x400 with her tomorrow is a big thing. Going into this season, that was our goal — run that 4x400 together. That’s really the only race we could run together ... Getting to run with my sister has been really cool.”

For much of her high school career, Katelyn has hoped to run with her sister. Katelyn said she always thought Jacey would be ready to compete at the varsity level as a freshman. Katelyn added that she first got a sense of her sister’s abilities during a seventh-grade track meet.

“From her middle school years, she was obviously pretty good,” Katelyn said. “In seventh grade, she went down to the state meet and got first in all of her races. It was pretty cool for her to do that. That was my sophomore year and she was in seventh grade. So, that was like my first year of track too. Me going down to state and her going down to middle school state showed us she could do it. It was always a goal to come down together and get to do it together.”

Jacey and Katelyn sharpened their skills competing against each other while they were growing up. Both sisters said they pushed each other to get better — even if Katelyn never let Jacey win in any of the sports they played.

“We’re super competitive,” Jacey said. “We both know that the other person has their thing that they’re better at. I know she’s got distance, I’ve got sprints. I know she can keep up with me in the sprints if she really wants to.”

Jacey added that she has learned a lot from her sister this season. Katelyn has taken Jacey under her wing and prepared her to lead the Green Devils in future seasons.

“Hard work will pay off,” Jacey said of the biggest lesson her sister has taught her. “She runs so much, she runs every day. She works so hard. She’s really done a lot of big things.”

If the Johnstons and Osage’s 4x400 team post one of the top eight times in Friday’s prelims, they will advance to the finals on Saturday at 3:55 p.m. The Green Devils are seeded 23rd in the Class 2A 4x400 with a qualifying time of 4:17.53.