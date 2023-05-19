DES MOINES -- Saint Ansgar senior Ryan Hackbart racked up two fourth-place finishes at the 2023 state track and field championships in Des Moines.

Hackbart participated in both the shot put and discus throw at Drake Stadium, registering tosses of 51’ 11.5” and 152’ 5” in the respective events.

Hackbart was not satisfied with his performance in the shot put on Thursday. He came into the event seeded second with a top qualifying toss of 52’ 4.5.” Hackbart was the No. 3 seed in Friday’s discus throw, qualifying with a mark of 150’ 3.”

“Getting fourth in both is a good accomplishment,” Hackbart said. “Coming into today, I had a little fuel to my fire from yesterday because I didn’t do as well as I wanted to. I’m happy with fourth place in both.”

Hackbart’s appearance in the 2023 state track meet may mark the last time he ever competes in the shot put and discus. Hackbart said he hasn’t yet decided if he wants to try to throw in college.

“It means a lot,” Hackbart said of his last trip to Drake Stadium. “I put a lot of time and effort into this sport. It’s become one of my favorite sports, and it means a lot to get back down here and compete with some of the best in the sport and medal.”

Rivera leaps to seventh: Mason City junior Justyn Rivera was clutch when he needed to be Friday in the Class 4A long jump.

After a scratch on his first jump and a 20-foot, 5-inch second leap, Rivera knew he needed a solid third leap to qualify for the finals.

“My big thing was to just push,” Rivera said. “Run hard and jump. I needed that, I really wanted to so I could possibly get on the podium.”

Rivera made a push for the podium with his final attempt, leaping 20’ 10.5,” and earning a spot in the finals. In the finals, Rivera didn’t pass the 21-foot mark and ultimately placed seventh.

“I felt really happy with myself just to medal,” Rivera said. “I felt like I stuck in it even when I didn’t jump my best.”

Between jumps, Rivera talked with his competitors, including Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama, who is now a back-to-back Class 4A boys long jump champion. Rivera enjoyed his fellow long jumpers’ attitudes toward the sport, acknowledging how they handle each jump regardless of the outcome.

“The kids around Iowa are very nice kids,” Rivera said. “They’re never down on each other, even when they're getting beat, there’s not one bad person in long jump.”

When it came to talking about his offseason plans, Rivera emphasized his intentions of getting in the gym to get back to the state finals next season.

“Work hard, put my brain to it and push for track next year,” Rivera said.

Hobart adds to stellar track career with a top five finish: After qualifying with a time of 56.13 and earning the No. 17 seed at state, Mason City senior Kale Hobart finished fifth in the Class 4A boys 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.71. The Riverhawk knew that he was capable of outperforming his qualifying time and that he felt better physically heading into the state finals than he did at districts.

“I was really sore going into that meet, and I did my best,” Hobart said. “It’s such a great environment with everybody here and to do something like go out and get fifth and do better than last year, continue to improve, all the hard work is paying off and it feels great.”

Hobart put an emphasis on how he started and finished his race. He also brought the skills he’s learned in practice with him to the blue oval.

“I was working on just trying to get to 25 seconds to the first hurdle,” Hobart said. “My mentality was just give everything you got, it’s your last one this year.”

The Central College track and football commit took all the emotions in at Drake Stadium and appreciated the atmosphere the fans provided during his last individual race as a Riverhawk.

“It’s one of the best things in high school to make it down here,” Hobart said. “It’s so loud as you're coming down that backstretch, being with your team, it’s such a great environment.”

Logan Shanks, Globe Gazette Intern contributed to this story.