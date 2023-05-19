DES MOINES — It only takes one good throw to win the shot put, and Charlee Morton proved that at the 2023 state track and field championships Friday. The Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore picked up a victory in the Class 3A girls shot put with a throw of 42’ 5.25.”

Three of Morton’s six throws flew fewer than 39 feet, and her fifth and sixth tosses did not travel more than 41’ 6.” Five of Morton’s six throws would not have been good for a gold medal. Her fourth toss, however, proved to be a winner.

“After I threw not so well in the prelims, I knew I had to get one out there,” Morton said. “My dad always says, ‘We need to get one out there.’ Like I said, that truly applies. I knew right when I started the finals I had to get one out there, no matter what throw it was. Definitely focusing on that really helped me.”

Morton’s fourth attempt in the shot put was also all she needed to clinch a clean sweep of Iowa’s most prestigious prep throwing titles. Morton’s gold-medal performance in the state shot put marked the end of a year that saw her win the state discus throw and the Drake Relays shot and disc.

“I’m so excited,” Morton said. “After winning both for Drake, that was my goal here — to win both. So, definitely coming out and doing that and fulfilling that goal really feels amazing. I almost started crying again. It’s just a great feeling. I’m so glad that I got to do it at Drake and state. It just takes one. Most of my throws weren’t the best, but it really shows that it only takes one to get out there.”

Morton won the Class 3A girls discus throw on Thursday at Drake Stadium, hitting a mark of 137’ 6.” Morton’s Drake-winning numbers were 43’ 3.5” and 146’ 3” in the shot and discus, respectively.

Despite her success, Morton is still hungry for more. She wants to own both of HDC’s school records in the girls discus and shot put. Morton also has a desire to compete in national throwing events.

“I definitely want to break my school (shot put) record,” Morton said. “I already have my school’s discus record, so I want to keep building on that so nobody can eventually break it. That’s one of my bigger goals. I also want to keep on winning Drake and state, like be that two-time winner of Drake, keep on doing that.

“(I want to) go to those bigger meets, like the big high school national meets. I would love to go to those so I have more competition. I want to go against harder competition so I do get beat.”

Carlson picks up medal in high jump: Forest City’s Dakota Carlson cleared a 6-foot-1 bar to tie for fourth in the Class 2A boys high jump. Carlson finished behind the likes of Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf, KPWC’s Beau Goodwin and Kuemper Catholic’s Benjamin Gerken.

Weisskopf, Goodwin and Gerken placed first, second and third, respectively, with jumps of 6’7,” 6’ 4” and 6’ 3.” Carlson’s season-best jump was 6’ 8.” He hit the height at the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Championships at Clear Lake’s wellness center in March.

Carlson is currently a junior, so he will have a chance to win another state title in 2024.

Brownlee places third in long jump: Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee earned a bronze medal in the Class 3A girls long jump Friday night. The sophomore leapt 18’ 2.5,” finishing behind first-place Shay Sinnard of Carroll (18’ 7.75”) and second-place Isabelle Noring of Carlisle (18’ 4.75”).

Brownlee came into the event as the reigning 2A state champion in the girls long jump. She leapt a career-best 18’ 7” at last year’s state track meet.

Clear Lake was bumped up to Class 3A in 2023. Brownlee’s best 3A jump Friday would’ve won this year’s state 2A competition by about four inches. New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford earned the gold medal in this season’s 2A state girls long jump competition with a leap of 17’ 10.”

“I competed, but it just wasn’t meant to be, and that’s OK,” Brownlee said. “I’m OK with it. Obviously, I wanted to win, but Shay and Isabelle wanted it too. We all wanted it.”

HDC falls to seventh place in 4x200: HDC entered the Class 3A boys 4x200-meter relay as the No.1 seed, qualifying with a time of 1:28.44. The Bulldogs ended up sliding into seventh place with a time of 1:30.10, and all four members of the relay squad said that they didn’t fully show what they’re capable of as a group.

“Little things make a difference,” senior Jack Drier said. “We didn’t run to our highest potential, but we still went out there and gave it our all and are coming home with a medal.”

HDC’s boys 4x200-meter lineup has stayed the same throughout the season. The same group will be competing in the Class 3A 4x100-meter relay Saturday at 12:55 pm.

“It’s an honor to be here to represent our school,” Drier said. “It feels great to come out here in front of everybody in the capital of Iowa, put in a lot of work to get here and it paid off.”

— Globe Gazette sports intern Logan Shanks contributed to this story