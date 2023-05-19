DES MOINES – Charles City junior Josiah Cunnings, with a jump of 22 feet, 2 1/4 inches, won the Class 3A boys long jump state title in an electric fashion.

Cunnings came in as the No. 2 seed, behind Avin Truong of Mt Pleasant, qualifying with a leap of 22-06.25. After finishing 12 in last year's state meet, Cunnings knew he owed a lot of his success to his coach Erik Hoefer.

“I wouldn’t be here without coach Hoefer,” Cunnings said. “I really appreciate all the time he puts into making me a great jumper.”

Cunnings qualified for the finals with a leap of 21-7 on his second attempt which put him in third behind Brehden Eggerss of Harlan and Chase Ihle of Ballard of Huxley.

Then after jumping 21-8 1/2 to tie for the lead on his fourth jump, Cunnings flew to his championship winning 22-2 1/4 on his fifth jump.

Hoefer couldn’t have spoken more highly about his athlete after he won the title. Hoefer gave all the credit to his athlete, and spoke highly of his work ethic he brings to the event.

“Long jump is his favorite event by far,” Hoefer said. “I think it's easy to see it's his favorite because he runs and jumps with such energy and he responds with such energy before and after every jump. He has earned this because he’s worked incredibly hard, day after day.”

Hoefer has now coached two of the last three Class 3A long jump state title holders, with Ian Collins winning in 2021. Hoefer said that Cunnings is always wanting to learn how to get better, and that they are constantly communicating with each other.

“He will talk the long jump with me any hour of the day or night,” Hoefer said. “We send and look at a lot of video. We really slow things down. 24/7, Josiah will talk the long jump with me.”

Cunnings was happy that he got to put on this type of performance in front of the crowd at Drake Stadium, especially those from Charles City.

“It felt amazing to put on a show,” Cunnings said “ I even told a whole bunch of people back home to just come on Friday and I’m gonna put on a show for you that day, and I stood to my word”

With one year left to showcase his skills at the high school levels, Cunnings knows he still has aspects he can improve on. He plans to get back in the weight room during the offseason, and is looking forward to next season