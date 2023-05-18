DES MOINES -- Reese Brownlee can jump far. Now the rest of the state knows she can run fast, too.

The Clear Lake sophomore Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake blazed to the Class 3A 400-meter dash title Thursday during the afternoon session of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

Running a PR of 56.34, Brownlee crossed the finish line .49 seconds faster than Pella's Jacie Trine.

Brownlee now has a state title in both a track and a field event, as she was the 2022 Class 2A girls long jump champion, and is the first runner to win a title for the Lions since 2011.

When asked how it felt after winning the 400-meter dash title Brownlee had one word, “Incredible.”

“I’m so happy,” Brownlee said. “I’m just so proud of myself too.”

Brownlee had been experiencing an ankle tendonitis injury throughout the season, but she made it look like a thing of the past as she turned on the jets in the last 200-meters to jump into the lead.

“This season I’ve had to take a lot of breaks to give my foot the time it needs,” Brownlee said. “Trusting your training when you have to take so many breaks is really tricky, so you have to go out there and tell your body that you can do it.”

With Brownlee only being a sophomore, she’s confident that with the right training she can continue to find success as her career at Clear Lake continues. With the dual threat presence that she brings to the team, it’s safe to say that she will be an impactful athlete for the remainder of her career.

While she can celebrate tonight, her time at the state tournament isn’t over yet. She will attempt to defend her title at 4:30 pm on Friday in the Class 2A girls long jump, and at 9:00 am on Saturday will run in the sprint medley relay finals.

Teammate Addison Doughan took fifth in the 3,000 crossing the line in 10:47.85. Paityn Noe of Ballard won in 9:38.82, nearly a minute faster than the runner-up Geneva Timmerman of ADM.