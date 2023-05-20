DES MOINES — Two North Iowa area girls sprint medley relay teams are on the rise.

Clear Lake and Forest City’s SMR squads both medaled in their respective races Saturday at the 2023 state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

Clear Lake claimed a bronze medal in the Class 3A SMR. Madison Leisure, Lydia Brattrud, Reese Brownlee and Emersyn McGrath posted a time of 1:48.22.

The Lions ran in favorable conditions Saturday morning, as temperatures sat in the low 60s with little wind blowing through the blue oval. Brattrud and company all said they couldn’t have asked for a better day to run.

“I think the weather helped us a lot,” Brattrud said. “It was a beautiful morning.”

The Lions’ came into the event seeded third with a qualifying time of 1:48.98. Clear Lake nearly outperformed its seed, finishing six thousandths of a second behind second-place Solon thanks, in part, to a late push by Brownlee.

“I think I was in like seventh at the two,” Brownlee said. “There was a big group ahead of me. I was like, ‘I gotta go get them. We gotta get top three here.’ So, I did.”

Brownlee, Brattrud and Leisure are all sophomores, and Emersyn McGrath is a freshman. With their entire SMR group expected to return, the Lions feel like they’ll have a shot to win a gold medal at state next year.

“Especially with this being Emersyn’s first state meet, I think next year, we’re going to be coming back,” Brownlee said. “We’re all experienced. We know the ropes of it all, and hopefully we get the win next year. I think some other teams had a few seniors, and we’re a sophomore-freshman team, and that’s something you don’t always see in a top three team.”

Forest City placed eighth in the Class 2A SMR, putting up a time of 1:52.87. All of the Indians’ runners will be back next year. Colette Loges and Bethany Warren are sophomores, and Emma Anderson and Jalyn Hovenga are juniors.

“Overall we weren’t that upset about it,” Anderson said of their placement. “I think we really will just use it as motivation to come back and make it.”

The Indians qualified with a time of 1:52.23, earning the No. 8 seed. They embraced the underdog mentality as they headed into the blue oval and cherished every moment while they were there.

“It’s been really awesome to do what we’ve done here,” Hovenga said. “Us being able to place fourth in the 4x800 and eighth in the sprint med were making a name for ourselves.”

