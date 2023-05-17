DES MOINES – Ra’Shaun Wynter sometimes has to step back and marvel at his teammates.

Wynter moved away from Mason City for a time and when he moved back he didn’t know his future track and field teammates James Fingalsen, Kale Hobart and Kaden Tyler very well.

“To be honest, I was kind of iffy on them,” smiled Wynter.

But over the last two years, Wynter has seen himself and his teammates grow and grow and develop some of the best relay teams in the state.

Beginning Thursday at Jim Duncan Track at Drake University, Wynter and the Riverhawks will be looking to make their mark on the Class 4A field.

Mason City enters the state meet with the top qualifying time in the sprint medley relay (which will be run at 10:20 Saturday morning) and the second fastest 4x400 team, the last event of the championships.

Additionally, Fingalsen has the fastest Open 400 qualifying time, and Justyn Rivera has won of the best long jump distances.

“It has been really fun to compete with these guys because they are some of the greatest athletes Mason City has ever seen,” Wynter said. “Getting to be a part of it, be part of a relay with them is something really special.”

Fingalsen, Hobart and Tyler are all multi-sport stars for the Riverhawks as is Rivera.

In all, the Mason City boys are qualified in 10 different events.

A lot of eyes will be on the final event of the meet, the 4x400 where the Riverhawks are looking to erase a pair of races on the Blue Oval it would like to have do overs.

Last year, Tyler, Hobart, Wynter and Fingalsen won at the Drake Relays in an incredible finish edging Cedar Falls when Tyler dove across the finish line.

Attempting to repeat its Drake victory a month later, Mason City finished fifth in the 4x400 at the state championships. Then in a much anticipated rematch at Drake last month, the Riverhawks were fifth and the Tigers sixth.

All four of Mason City’s runners believe they are capable of winning this weekend.

“We have to have a good mentality going into it,” Tyler said. “Drake (this year) we didn’t have a good first race in the prelims. We went in thinking we were going to win and we didn’t win. That is what showed in the finals and we got fifth place.

“That is not good enough. This week we need to go in expecting more and not expecting to win, but expect to run our best, run against ourselves.”

The race is shaped up to be excellent.

Cedar Falls has the top qualifying time at 3:19.84, with Mason City next fastest at 3:20.04.

Ankeny, Johnston and West Des Moines Valley, which finished 1-3-4 at Drake, have qualified seventh, sixth and 11th, respectively.

While Linn-Mar, Bettendorf and Iowa City High have all flashed strong teams.

“Obviously, you have to mentally prepare and help motivate the three other guys we have,” Fingalsen said. “Boost our team spirit and get us all ready for each race to make sure each guy can do his part, be able to run their best and give it their all…to be able to set up the next guy you are handing the baton off to so at the end of the race, when he crosses the finish line, none of us have any regrets and you are happy with the results you get.”

Mason City has never won a 4x400 state title, while Fingalsen, the anchor, who qualified with the fastest Open 400 time at 48.47, could be the first Riverhawk to win at what is the 400 meters since George Baird won the 440 yard dash in 1925.

“For starters, that is my first event and obviously that is the lane I want to be in and position I want to be in,” said Fingalsen who will also run in the sprint medley and 4x200 in addition to the 400 and 4x400. “But I know fact to finish in the place that I want to be it is going to definitely take another PR type day. I’m going to have to give it my all and get better.”

Fingalsen’s qualifying time was a personal best by nearly a half-second.

The sprint medley, which has only been part of the boys’ state championships since 2017, also feels like a gold medal could be had for the Riverhawks.

“We have really been working hard, competing hard as a team to be our best at state qualifier and I think the results showed with how many events we eventually qualified,” said Rivera who has the fifth best qualifying mark in the long jump. “I feel like we have had a big push from the results we had at state qualifying.”

For Hobart in his final state meet, he will participate in four events -- high jump, 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and 4x400 – which means in his career he will have raced or competed at state in 12 events.

“Going to state is always a great feeling and doing it in four events is even better,” Hobart said. “My goal has always been to make it to state in four events, but this year it is wanting to be even better…medaling in four events. That is the goal.”

Other story lines to follow:

Big weekend on tap for Clear Lake’s Brownlee: Lion sophomore Reese Brownlee, the defending long champion, has a chance to have a big, big weekend.

Brownlee has one of the fastest open 200 and 400 times, while she also anchors the fourth fastest sprint medley team in Class 3A.

To defend her long jump title, she will have to go farther than she has all year. She took second at the Drake Relays to Carlisle’s Isabelle Noring.

Noring went 18-10 to win at Drake, while Brownlee’s best leap of the year is 18-4.

Clear Lake also had Emersyn McGrath qualify in both the 100 and 200, and Addison Doughan made qualifying marks in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

Sister power: Osage senior Katelyn Johnston, a Nebraska-Omaha commit will be looking to add to her career state medal haul

Johnston has been eighth and third in the 3,000 the past two years, and added a seventh in the 1,500 in 2022.

She’s qualified fifth for the 3,000 and 11th, just behind Forest City’s Lilian Nelson in the 1,500.

This year, however, there could be multiple Johnston state medalists as Katelyn’s younger sister, Jacey is among the fastest qualifiers in the 200 and 400.

How high can Carlson go?: Forest City’s Dakota Carlson, fourth at the Drake Relays high jump a month ago, and the state runner-up in 2A last year knows he can go big. He has cleared a personal best 6-feet-8 this spring, but feels 6-foot-9 or higher is in him.

“I always shoot for top two,” Carlson said. “What I did at Drake…I had struggled at getting over 6-8 and now that I’ve done it…it doesn’t feel like a barrier I can’t clear anymore and now the sky is limitless.”

More field contenders: Saint Ansgar senior Ryan Hackbart is qualified third in the discus and second in the shot put, while Charles City’s Josiah Cunnings is a medal threat in both the high jump and long jump in 3A.

And in 3A girls, will Charlee Morton of Hampton-Dumont-CAL sweep the shot and discus like she did at Drake Relays last month. She owns the longest toss in the discus, and comes into the shot put just behind Chloe Reiser of Decorah.