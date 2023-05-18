DES MOINES -- James Fingalsen had championship aspirations coming into the 2023 state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He was the top seed in Thursday’s Class 4A boys 400-meter run with a qualifying time of 48.47.

Fingalsen was seeded ahead of the likes of Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija and Linn-Mar’s Tayden Ferguson. None of the event's top three seeds, however, claimed a gold medal. Instead, Ankeny’s Jackson Belding won the event with a time of 47.94.

Fingalsen ultimately finished in fourth with a time of 48.92 Thursday during the opening day of state track. Johnston’s Jashua Anglo and Curcija finished second and third, respectively.

“Going into it, I was pretty confident,” Fingalsen said. “I still gotta be focused on my lane and my lane only. I can’t let the runners next to me and the crowd get in my way. Overall, I was pretty confident going into it, but I’m still hungry.”

Fingalsen has two events left to compete in this week. The senior is part of the Riverhawks’ top-seeded Class 4A boys 800-meter sprint medley relay team. He is also a key member of Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay squad.

All divisions of the boys sprint medley relay finals are scheduled for 9:50 a.m. Saturday. The Class 4A boys 4x400-meter prelims will begin Friday at 2:10 p.m. with finals to follow on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.

Fingalsen said he will rehydrate and rest before he runs on Friday and Saturday. Much of his event preparation, however, will be focused on the mental side of running.

“It’s pretty mental,” Fingalsen said. “You know, just because you’re going into the race in the four lane, five lane or even the eight lane, you still have to be mentally prepared about the strategy of the race. You need to have things in mind like the wind, when you’ll get a kick. So, you just need to be mentally prepared and not let anything interfere with you.”

Hobart solid in final high school high jump outing: Mason City’s Kale Hobart did not exceed his own expectations in the Class 4A boys high jump. The senior was aiming to set a new personal record and leap higher than 6’ 4.”

Hobart cleared 6’ 3” but could not evade the bar when it was moved to 6’ 5.” The Central College track and football commit said a career-best jump was nearly in play for him Thursday at the blue oval.

“I felt really good about that one,” Hobart said of his first 6-foot-5 attempt. “Going into my next two jumps, I felt really good, like I could get it. My legs just kinda got a little dead. That one jump at 6’ 5,” I was really close but just had a little technique error. I could’ve gotten that one.”

Hobart still outperformed his pre-meet seed. He came into the event ranked eighth with a qualifying leap of 6-2 and earned his first medal of the week by finishing eighth.

“Just a lot of preparation came toward this,” Hobart said. “I was just trying to do my best at the end of the year and continue to get better. A lot of it has been from just practicing at practice and continuing to get my form and technique better. Today, I think I executed my best. I didn’t PR, but I was really close to it. I felt like I had a really, really good jump.”

Linn-Mar’s TJ Jackson won the 4A high jump with a top leap of 6-11.

Zweibohmer turns on the jets: Freshman Claire Zweibohmer of Riceville entered the Class 1A 3,000-meter run as the No. 16 seed, qualifying for state with an 11:46.96 time. Zweibohmer cut more than 32 seconds off of her qualifying time, running the event in 11:14.31 to finish eighth at Drake Stadium.

Northwood-Kensett, Saint Ansgar shine in shuttle hurdle relay prelims:

Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar both exceeded their pre-meet seeds in the Class 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay prelims. Northwood-Kensett was seeded at fourth, qualifying for state with a time of 1:08.30. Saint Ansgar made it to the blue oval with a 1:11.45 time, earning the 10th seed.

Northwood-Kensett posted the fastest time in the Class 1A girls prelims, running the race in 1:07.66. Saint Ansgar recorded a time of 1:09.71 to place fifth.

“It was crazy,” Northwood-Kensett sophomore Macy Thorson said. “This is our best time of the year so far. We literally got here and barely had enough time to warm up. We just ran and did as best we could. We’re super surprised and excited to go and compete in the finals on Saturday seeded No. 1.”

The Vikings will be the top seed in Class 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay finals on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

Thorson said the Vikings don’t have set expectations for Saturday’s shuttle hurdle relay finals. She added that the group is just hoping to get as much out of the experience as it can.

“I don’t know, it’s a very mental battle,” Thorson said. “I mean, it’s super scary. It’s been hard all year long deciding who should be on the team, but I think we do our best. On Saturday, it’ll be fun to see what we do.”

Hackbart placed fourth in his final outing: Senior Ryan Hackbart of Saint Ansgar came into the Class 1A boys shot put as the No. 2 seed, qualifying with a throw of 52’ 4.5.” His best attempt of the day — a 51-foot-11.5 toss — pushed him into fourth place in the finals.

“I definitely had the mindset of winning,” Hackbart said. “Still happy to come out with a medal and a lot to be proud of.”

Hackbart added that he was thankful to compete in the environment that Drake Stadium offers. The senior has qualified for the state track meet twice in his career.

“The whole experience is just fun,” Hackbart said. “Having all these fans here, even though they might not be from your school, they’re still cheering for you.”

While this may be his final time competing in a Saint Ansgar uniform, Hackbart still has college visits scheduled and hopes of competing at the next level.

“I may throw at college,” Hackbart said. “ I’m not sure yet, I’ve got to go on a couple visits.”

Globe Gazette Sports Intern Logan Shanks contributed to this story