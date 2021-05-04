State track and field meet gets schedule, spectators finalized

The venue of the 2021 co-ed state track and field meet will not look different. The schedule and how many people attend will be.

On Tuesday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released a new schedule for the three-day meet slated for May 20-22 in Des Moines as well as who can attend.

Drake Stadium will still be the host of the top performers on both the boys and girls side.

Saturday's finals usually have all four classes together. This year, it will be split. Class 2A and 3A will start at 9 a.m. then 1A and 4A, plus the wheelchair events, will commence at 2 p.m.

Thursday and Friday's sessions will remain split. It will be a 9 a.m. start for 2A and 3A on both days while 1A and 4A start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and 3:25 p.m. on Friday.

Per the guidelines set by Drake University and the Polk County Health Department, each qualifying participant will be given two tickets to give to friends or family members in their competing session. Other available tickets will be given to participating schools.

That will likely put the capacity between 4,200-5,400.