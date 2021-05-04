 Skip to main content
State track and field meet gets schedule, spectators finalized
PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Drake Relays 8

Mason City's Christian Rodriguez runs in the 400 meter hurdles on Thursday during the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

The venue of the 2021 co-ed state track and field meet will not look different. The schedule and how many people attend will be.

On Tuesday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released a new schedule for the three-day meet slated for May 20-22 in Des Moines as well as who can attend.

Drake Stadium will still be the host of the top performers on both the boys and girls side. 

Saturday's finals usually have all four classes together. This year, it will be split. Class 2A and 3A will start at 9 a.m. then 1A and 4A, plus the wheelchair events, will commence at 2 p.m.

Thursday and Friday's sessions will remain split. It will be a 9 a.m. start for 2A and 3A on both days while 1A and 4A start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and 3:25 p.m. on Friday.

Per the guidelines set by Drake University and the Polk County Health Department, each qualifying participant will be given two tickets to give to friends or family members in their competing session. Other available tickets will be given to participating schools.

That will likely put the capacity between 4,200-5,400.

There will be no assigned seats. Per the release, "Spectators (are) required to use socially-distanced pods and wear masks at Drake Stadium, per recent CDC guidance on crowds at outdoor events. Available seat locations inside Drake Stadium will be identified with stickers on bleachers. Spectators for shot put and discus competitions will be allowed ticketed access to the fields immediately north of the stadium."

The tickets will be digital through HomeTown Ticketing. Qualifiers that make it to Saturday's finals from a preliminary on either Thursday or Friday will be ticketed after results are finalized.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95. 

