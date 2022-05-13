State qualifiers Crum, Pueggel embrace the grind to improve

Despite being the second seed in the girls shot put, the thought of qualifying for the state meet never crossed Central Springs freshman Kaci Crum's mind.

Same goes for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Owen Pueggel, who got a pleasant surprise on the bus ride to the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Osage High School.

Yet those two used what was taught to them by coaches and offseason training in order to make an unlikely trip to Des Moines next week.

Crum finished second in the shot put with a new lifetime best throw of 34 feet, 9.25 inches to claim her spot at Drake Stadium for the first time in her prep career.

"It is kind of mixed emotions," Crum said. "I was really surprised I threw 34-09. I took deep breaths and I threw it confidently."

Pueggel was the fastest sprinter in the 100-meter dash and in a headwind that made life difficult for everyone, placed runner-up in a time just over 11.50 seconds.

"I'm going to work my butt off," Pueggel said. "I want to hit 11-flat. I've been close and I think I can get down."

Neither thought the end result would have happened when they both got to Osage.

Crum was fourth after the prelims with a best throw of 31-10. Her hopes of placing top-two to snare an automatic spot were shrinking, but not completely disappeared.

Panthers throwing coach Roger Blickenderfer talked to Crum after her first three tosses. Crum stated numerous times how much of an influence Blickenderfer has had in her first year.

"Few tears dropped I will admit and it was a little stressful," Crum said. "He's the only person that believes in me. He tells me stuff I need to hear."

On her fifth throw, she uncorked that toss of nearly 35 feet. She had come close to 34-09 multiple times, but could never break over that threshold. When she heard her distance, it was jubilation.

And even afterwards, when Crum was talking to a person near the fence by the track, the person couldn't believe it.

"It is a lot right now, I'm very excited," Crum said.

Throughout Central Springs' basketball season and track, Crum has continually put pressure on herself. She admits that aspect needs to change sooner, rather than later.

Not a bad time to start when preparing for her first ever state meet.

"I don't think about other people, I think about what I do," Crum said. "Do my best and not care what anyone else thinks."

It marks the second straight season the Panthers will send a thrower to state. Abigayle Angell went in 2019 and 2021, the latter garnered her a state championship in the discus. They had a run from 2017-19 of throwers heading to state.

Crum doesn't take it for granted the latest run of state appearances the program has had.

"(Blickenderfer) cares about his throwers," she said.

Pueggel always thought of himself as a 200-meter runner. Explosiveness was never his forte, until training with Jason Laube out of Clear Lake brought something out of him.

It turned out to benefit him more in the 100 than the 200.

"I saw major improvements," Pueggel said. "I was able to jump higher, run faster. I'd always have to play the catchup game and I don't like doing that."

The two fastest times in the state qualifying field belonged to MFL-Mar-Mac's Karter Decker and Clear Lake's Tanner Reimann. Both guys did not enter in the event.

That brought Pueggel's mindset of getting top-two to the forefront of his head.

"It was kind of a sigh relief, but I also wanted the challenge," he said. "I knew it still would be close. I tried to focus on my form.

He let out a big scream when he crossed the finish line in second. He was a part of the Cardinals distance medley relay that qualified last season, but he aimed to go as an individual this time around.

In the 100?

He didn't think it was his event. Now, it is.

"I was getting a little tired in the 200s and I was running better times in the 100," Pueggel said. "This year, I trained hard in the offseason. Middle of the year, I realized I had a better chance in the 100, started focusing on that."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

