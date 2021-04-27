St. Ansgar thrower Sage Hulshizer uses missed season to power monster year

Drake Stadium is where Hulshizer wants to finish his season. After a personal best throw in the discus earlier in the season, he was able to compete in Des Moines at the Drake Relays last week.

Hulshizer finished 23rd out of the top 24 throwers in the entire state regardless of size classification. Although he had hoped for a higher finish, any experience at Drake is a good experience.

“My nerves got the best of me I think. It was so freaking nerve-racking,” Hulshizer said. “I tried to keep my cool, because I’ve been down there before. I think the biggest difference was that, my sophomore year, I came in there and threw a PR. It was because no one knew who I was and now I’ve got big expectations.”

“I feel like, since I’ve already got to throw down there,” Hulshizer continued, “next time I’ll be able to get the jitters out.”

And Hulshizer plans to be there again – this time in both throwing events at the Class 1A state meet in May. His goal is to medal in the shot put and the discus, which would score points for St. Ansgar in the team standings.

But he knows there’s plenty of work still to be done before that time comes around. Nielsen and Hulshizer both say there’s certain things in his technique that could be improved in both events.