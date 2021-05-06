St. Ansgar shows depth to win Top of Iowa-East track meet

It has star power in the sprints, distance and throws. It has a collection of seniors that score pivotal team points. It is deep.
When the St. Ansgar boys track and field team is had its best, it can do damage at the state meet.
Exhibit A: Thursday's Top of Iowa-East Conference meet.
Ignited by three wins from Braden Powers, four triumphs by Riley Witt and scoring at least four points in 17 of the 19 events, the Saints ran away from the field with 154 points to win the conference title at Central Springs High School.
"I think we ran well tonight," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We're just lucky, we got good numbers and we got some talent no doubt about that. It was a good night."
Central Springs placed runner-up with 122 points. The rest of the top-5 shook out with West Fork (77), Osage (71) and Nashua-Plainfield (66).
Witt, named the conference's most outstanding athlete of the season, hadn't ran four events much this year.
He swept the distance events (two-mile, one-mile and half-mile) as well as anchored the distance medley relay to the only relay victory of the night for the Saints.
Witt received the baton on the anchor leg in fifth place. His 800-meter split was 2 minutes, 3 seconds.
"We needed that relay, we needed those 10 points," he said. "I'm confident we can have a good performance."
Powers cruised to victory in the sprint trifecta, then on the last event of the night, recovered from a dropped baton to lead St. Ansgar back into the mix and finish runner-up in the 1,600 relay.
The only other winner for the Saints was Sage Hulshizer in the discus.
What powered them to a team title, that was clinched with a handful of events left, was their depth.
Senior Ryan Cole finished runner-up to Powers in the open 100 and 200. Hulshizer was second in the shot put, as was the 400 relay.
Jex Schutjer (discus), Alex Hansen (shot put), Derek Peterson (400 hurdles) Matthew Hall (800) and Aslan Wills (1,600) all placed fourth or fifth.
Five of the seven relays placed no lower than fifth.
"Some kids were unselfish and they were fine with that," Clevenger said. "We felt like this was our strongest scoring lineup we had and that allowed us to compete for the title."
While Witt had no comment as to whether the Saints are hitting their peak, the way they dominated did leave him plenty of comments for the rest of the Class 1A field.
"This year we have some big numbers for a 1A school, we're trying to make a name for ourselves," he said. "I'd like to say you'll see this at districts and hopefully at state."
Central Springs won three events, but had a collection of finishers who garnered team points.
Josh Stepleton, after anchoring the Panthers shuttle hurdle relay to victory, fell down in the midst of the 110 high hurdles and finished last.
He was wrapped up on his arm after the race.
"Didn't get my leg up in time," Stepleton said.
Tyler Marino, also on the victorious shuttle quartet, won the 110 hurdles in just under 16 seconds. Central Springs collected a win in the 800 relay.
A pair of wins came West Fork's way from Ren Heimer in the long jump and the 3,200 relay of Cail Weaver, Dakota Lau, Sage Suntken and Jakob Washington.
Heimer leaped 20 feet, 7.5 inches to claim the top spot. His best official jump coming into the night was over 17 feet.
And the senior hadn't heard of or even started long jumping until his sophomore year when he moved from Japan.
"I haven't done much practicing long jump," Heimer said. "I felt pretty good today, it worked out pretty well."
Rockford's Zach Ott thwarted Hulshizer from sweeping the throws, tossing a new personal best of 50 feet, 11 inches.
It was the first time the senior had broken 50 feet.
"This time, I went in and I was trying to beat anybody. I was trying to beat myself," Ott said.
Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett held off a late push from Zak Molstad to hit a new PR in the 400 hurdles of 58.48 seconds.
It was the only win for the Vikings that counted for the team score.
"I felt warmed up, felt good for it," Kliment said. "Not a whole lot of wind, felt like a good run."
Wyatt Willand won all four of his wheelchair events for the Vikings. Osage's Ben Miller claimed the high jump and its 400 relay triumphed in 47.29 seconds.
Boys track and field
Top of Iowa-East Conference Meet
at Central Springs High School
Team scores -- 1. St. Ansgar 154, 2. Central Springs 122, 3. West Fork 77, 4. Osage 71, 5. Nashua-Plainfield 66, 6. North Butler 51, 7. Northwood-Kensett 27, 8. Rockford 13, 9. Newman Catholic 8.
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield (Tyson White, Max Hillegas, Sam Fundermann, Derik Auchstetter), 1:39.60; 2. Central Springs (1:40.26); 3. West Fork (1:40.37); 4. North Butler (1:41.90); 5. St. Ansgar (1:44.06)
3,200 run -- 1. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 10:22.01; 2. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 10:41.54; 3. Noah Maske (West Fork), 11:03.33; 4. Owen Almelien (North Butler), 11:07.38; 5. Josh Hagin (West Fork), 11:10.27
3,200 relay -- 1. West Fork (Cali Weaver, Dakota Lau, Sage Suntken, Jakob Washington), 8:44.25; 2. Central Springs (8:45.91); 3. St. Ansgar (8:59.98); 4. Nashua-Plainfield (9:06.86); 5. Northwood-Kensett (9:19.29)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Central Springs (Zak Molstad, Tyler Marino, Owen Dannen, Josh Stepleton), 1:03.99; 2. North Butler (1:05.19); 3. Osage (1:06.24); 4. St. Ansgar (1:07.27); 5. Nashua-Plainfield (1:07.41)
100 dash -- 1. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 11.40; 2. Ryan Cole (St. Ansgar), 11.60; 3. Anthony Holding (Central Springs), 11.71; 4. Brayden Pinske (Central Springs), 11.84; 5. TJ Whitelow (Northwood-Kensett), 11.86
Distance medley relay -- 1. St. Ansgar (Conner King, Noah Michels, Griffin Carlson, Riley Witt), 3:51.78; 2. North Butler (3:53.19); 3. West Fork (3:55.98); 4. Nashua-Plainfield (3:58.06); 5. Central Springs (4:01.20)
400 dash -- 1. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 51.62; 2. Anthony Holding (Central Springs), 52.90; 3. Derik Auchstetter (Nashua-Plainfield), 52.95; 4. Jakob Washington (West Fork), 55.17; 5. Ethan Beals (Central Springs), 55.71
800 relay -- 1. Central Springs (Brayden Pinske, Owen Dannen, Cole Christiansen, Kaden Jacobsen), 1:37.45; 2. Osage (1:38.72); 3. Nashua-Plainfield (1:38.95); 4. St. Ansgar (1:40.12); 5. West Fork (1:42.09)
110 hurdles -- 1. Tyler Marino (Central Springs), 15.99; 2. Kolben Miller (North Butler), 16.28; 3. Michael Johnson (Osage), 16.34; 4. Ben Miller (Osage), 16.92; 5. Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield), 17.11
800 -- 1. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 2:05.64; 2. Cail Weaver (West Fork), 2:07.88; 3. Clayton McDonough (Central Springs), 2:11.46; 4. Dakota Lau (West Fork), 2:12.58; 5. Matthew Hall (St. Ansgar), 2:14.57
200 -- 1. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 23.05; 2. Ryan Cole (St. Ansgar), 23.61; 3. Anthony Holding (Central Springs), 23.94; 4. Derik Auchstetter (Nashua-Plainfield), 24.06; 5. Cole Christiansen (Central Springs), 24.70
400 hurdles -- Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett), 58.48; 2. Zak Molstad (Central Springs), 59.24; 3. Cole Adams (Osage), 1:00.26; 4. Derek Peterson (St. Ansgar), 1:00.78; 5. Nick Goskeson (Central Springs), 1:01.49
1,600 -- 1. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 4:45.69; 2. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 4:52.29; 3. Drew Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield), 5:01.04; 4. Ryan Kelly (Newman Catholic), 5:02.13; 5. Aslan Wills (St. Ansgar), 5:02.29
400 relay -- 1. Osage (Brayden Onken, Cole Adams, Tyson Boge, Colon Boge), 47.29; 2. St. Ansgar (47.58); 3. Central Springs (48.78); 4. North Butler (48.86); 5. Rockford (49.09)
1,600 relay -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield (Sam Fundermann, Connor Lee, McKade Munn, Derik Auchstetter), 3:37.44; 2. St. Ansgar (3:40.30); 3. Northwood-Kensett (3:41.33); 4. West Fork (3:42.18); 5. North Butler (3:42.33)
High jump -- 1. Ben Miller (Osage), 6-0; 2. Michael Johnson (Osage), 5-10; 3. Aiden Lamborn (Nashua-Plainfield), 5-8; 4. Tyler Marino (Central Springs), 5-8; 5. Jason Meier (West Fork), 5-4
Long jump -- 1. Ren Heimer (West Fork), 20-07.50; 2. Brayden Onken (Osage), 19-09.00; 3. Trevor Guritz (West Fork), 18-09.00; 4. James Jennings (Newman Catholic), 18-08.75; 5. Michael Knock (North Butler), 18-05.50
Shot put -- 1. Zach Ott (Rockford), 50-11; 2. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 48-11; 3. Levi Janssen (West Fork), 46-09; 4. Alex Hansen (St. Ansgar), 46-00; 5. David Crow (North Butler), 42-02
Discus -- 1. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 153-04; 2. David Crow (North Butler), 128-03; 3. Blake Lindeland (Nashua-Plainfield), 127-06; 4. Jex Schutjer (St. Ansgar), 119-10; 5. Colton Boge (Osage), 111-03
