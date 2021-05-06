St. Ansgar shows depth to win Top of Iowa-East track meet

"We needed that relay, we needed those 10 points," he said. "I'm confident we can have a good performance."

Powers cruised to victory in the sprint trifecta, then on the last event of the night, recovered from a dropped baton to lead St. Ansgar back into the mix and finish runner-up in the 1,600 relay.

The only other winner for the Saints was Sage Hulshizer in the discus.

What powered them to a team title, that was clinched with a handful of events left, was their depth.

Senior Ryan Cole finished runner-up to Powers in the open 100 and 200. Hulshizer was second in the shot put, as was the 400 relay.

Jex Schutjer (discus), Alex Hansen (shot put), Derek Peterson (400 hurdles) Matthew Hall (800) and Aslan Wills (1,600) all placed fourth or fifth.

Five of the seven relays placed no lower than fifth.

"Some kids were unselfish and they were fine with that," Clevenger said. "We felt like this was our strongest scoring lineup we had and that allowed us to compete for the title."

While Witt had no comment as to whether the Saints are hitting their peak, the way they dominated did leave him plenty of comments for the rest of the Class 1A field.