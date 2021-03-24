 Skip to main content
St. Ansgar girls track and field team readies for run at team titles
alert
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW | ST. ANSGAR GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

St. Ansgar girls track and field team readies for run at team titles

There’s an expectation that every year, the St. Ansgar girls track team will compete for regional and conference meet titles.

While there will certainly be some adjustments at the start of this year due to a COVID-19-canceled season, St. Ansgar’s goals haven’t changed in the slightest.

St. Ansgar girls track 1.jpg

St. Ansgar girls and boys track practice and conditioning is underway ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

“We always like to think that we’ll be in the battle for the conference championship,” St. Ansgar head coach Phil Baldus said. “Osage has just got some fantastic individuals. They win eight to 10 events so you’re playing catch up right away. We hope we can battle with them at the conference championship and then we aim to win the regional championship.”

In both 2018 and 2019, the Saints won the team title at the state qualifying meets. Baldus says the squad was on track to do the same in 2020 before the season was canceled.

With many girls missing out on that season, it will be a little bit more of a challenge figuring out the right lineups and events for each individual at the start of the year. However, Baldus has a pretty good idea based off past successes two years ago and more recent success in other sports.

The Saints return 10 runners who competed in an event as underclassmen at the state meet in 2019. Senior Lauren Bork was part of a 4x800 team that placed ninth at the blue oval in 2019. She has desire, now more than ever, to earn a better finish this season.

“We’ve been coming and putting in the work, because a lot of us want redemption since we missed out on a season,” Bork said. “A lot of us are very competitive and we all want to be out there going to state and take the title.”

St. Ansgar girls track 2.jpg

St. Ansgar girls and boys track practice and conditioning is underway ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

Bork is one of the nine state meet qualifiers in 2019 that do their work on the track. The lone qualifier in the field events is senior Kira Baldus.

Baldus took home the conference title in the discus and qualified for the state meet in her sophomore campaign. Now the goal is to medal at state.

“That was sort of the expectation going into last year,” Baldus said. “The short beginning we did have, things were looking good and things were shut down. It’s been really great to be back.”

For many of the upperclassmen in the program, the first few weeks have been much different than in 2019 – when they were relatively new to the program.

Now, many of those upperclassmen are adapting to new leadership roles on the squad.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment because the people I had as upperclassmen definitely felt like upperclassmen,” senior Taylor Hanna said. “Now that I’m there, I still feel like I’m an underclassmen and not a senior.”

But many of the Saints have experienced success in volleyball, cross country and basketball during this school year. Come May, expect St. Ansgar to be where they always are as a team.

At the top.

The Saints start their season on March 30 at their home meet.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

ST. ANSGAR GIRLS TRACK PREVIEW

Head coach: Phil Baldus

Assistant coach: Keeley Schwiesow

Last season: N/A. Won regional meet titles in 2018 and 2019.

Outlook for this season: We always look to compete for the conference and regional titles.  As long as we can stay healthy and get chances to compete, we believe we have a shot.  The Saints have won our last two regional titles and hope to compete tough there again this season.  We have an experienced group of athletes (15 returning letter winners) and hope that our younger kids can fill in the spaces to really become a good team. With 21 underclassmen, we think that can happen. - Coach Phil Baldus

Schedule:

March 30 at St. Ansgar Coed (home meet)

April 5 at Osage Coed

April 6 at Clear Lake

April 13 at Osage

April 16 at Northwood-Kensett

April 20 at Crestwood (Cresco)

April 26 at Lake Mills

April 27 at Forest City

April 30 at North Butler (Greene)

May 3 at Nashua-Plainfield Coed

May 6 at Conference

May 13 at Regional (TBD)

