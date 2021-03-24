St. Ansgar girls track and field team readies for run at team titles

“We’ve been coming and putting in the work, because a lot of us want redemption since we missed out on a season,” Bork said. “A lot of us are very competitive and we all want to be out there going to state and take the title.”

Bork is one of the nine state meet qualifiers in 2019 that do their work on the track. The lone qualifier in the field events is senior Kira Baldus.

Baldus took home the conference title in the discus and qualified for the state meet in her sophomore campaign. Now the goal is to medal at state.

“That was sort of the expectation going into last year,” Baldus said. “The short beginning we did have, things were looking good and things were shut down. It’s been really great to be back.”

For many of the upperclassmen in the program, the first few weeks have been much different than in 2019 – when they were relatively new to the program.

Now, many of those upperclassmen are adapting to new leadership roles on the squad.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment because the people I had as upperclassmen definitely felt like upperclassmen,” senior Taylor Hanna said. “Now that I’m there, I still feel like I’m an underclassmen and not a senior.”