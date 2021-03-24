 Skip to main content
St. Ansgar boys track and field looks to continue tradition of success
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW | ST. ANSGAR BOYS TRACK & FIELD

St. Ansgar boys track and field looks to continue tradition of success

Walking into the St. Ansgar gym before the start of the spring track and field season, it’s not uncommon to see upwards of 50 boys warming up for practice – regardless of what year it is.

This spring is no different.

Head coach Drew Clevenger says the program has a tradition of getting many kids out for the sport, which oftentimes translates to success on the track.

“We have a pretty good tradition in track, both boys and girls side, at least in terms of competing for conference titles,” Clevenger said. “We’re fortunate here that our kids buy in and they work hard. We get them here and ask for a great attitude and give a great effort. They typically do that every day.”

St. Ansgar boys track 1.jpg

St. Ansgar girls and boys track practice and conditioning is underway ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

This year’s team has 42 boys out for the sport, which is an impressive number for a small school. Clevenger says the depth of the team will help the Saints compete at every meet.

The goal for St. Ansgar is to win the Top of Iowa East conference title – and the Saints aren’t shying away from that expectation. Before missing last season due to COVID-19, the squad finished second at the conference meet in both 2018 and 2019.

“We know that competition will be very fierce in the Top of Iowa East,” Clevenger said. “I anticipate there being a pretty strong group of teams. We know that if we show up to work at practice every day, we feel that we can be in that conversation.”

The Saints have many athletes expected to help contribute points, but perhaps the leader of that charge is junior Riley Witt. The distance runner has been a mainstay at the state cross country meet, finishing 27th in his sophomore year and 23rd this fall.

St. Ansgar boys track 2.jpg

St. Ansgar girls and boys track practice and conditioning is underway ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

Witt says he’s logged over 600 miles since the state cross country meet this fall in preparation for the track season.

“I definitely want to make it down to the oval twice. Going down at Drake and then hopefully at state again,” Witt said. “I want to bring home at least two state medals for the Saints and hopefully a top three in the mile.”

Witt’s goals of success at the state meet aren’t far off from many others on the team. Clevenger, also the head football coach, says many of the guys who have been successful in other sports will lead in the spring.

For Ryan Cole, a sprinter who ran at Drake Stadium in his sophomore year, getting the opportunity to compete in another sport with all his classmates is the real win.

“I’m definitely thankful that we’re having a season this year,” Cole said. “I felt so bad for the seniors last year after all the hard work they put through, especially the ones where track was their favorite sport. I’m just happy to come out with my friends and compete.”

The Saints will start their quest for a conference title on March 30 in their home meet.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

ST. ANSGAR BOYS TRACK AND FIELD PREVIEW

Head coach: Drew Clevenger

Assistant Coaches: Luke Nielsen, Rich Sherman, Carter Patterson

Last year: N/A

What to look for: We have good numbers and are looking forward to competing after a season that was cancelled. We expect our conference to be very competitive and we will have to improve quickly if we expect to contend for the conference title. - Drew Clevenger

Schedule: 

March 30th at STA Relays (home meet)

April 5 at Osage Coed

April 13 at Cresco Invite

April 15 at Lake Mills

April 20 at Charles City

April 22 at North Iowa

April 23 at North Butler

April 26 at Northwood Kensett

April 27 at Osage

April 29 at Dike

May 3 at Nashua Plainfield

May 6 at Conference

May 13 at District Track Meet (TBD)

