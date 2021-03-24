St. Ansgar boys track and field looks to continue tradition of success

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Saints have many athletes expected to help contribute points, but perhaps the leader of that charge is junior Riley Witt. The distance runner has been a mainstay at the state cross country meet, finishing 27th in his sophomore year and 23rd this fall.

Witt says he’s logged over 600 miles since the state cross country meet this fall in preparation for the track season.

“I definitely want to make it down to the oval twice. Going down at Drake and then hopefully at state again,” Witt said. “I want to bring home at least two state medals for the Saints and hopefully a top three in the mile.”

Witt’s goals of success at the state meet aren’t far off from many others on the team. Clevenger, also the head football coach, says many of the guys who have been successful in other sports will lead in the spring.

For Ryan Cole, a sprinter who ran at Drake Stadium in his sophomore year, getting the opportunity to compete in another sport with all his classmates is the real win.

“I’m definitely thankful that we’re having a season this year,” Cole said. “I felt so bad for the seniors last year after all the hard work they put through, especially the ones where track was their favorite sport. I’m just happy to come out with my friends and compete.”

The Saints will start their quest for a conference title on March 30 in their home meet.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

