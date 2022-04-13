St. Ansgar boys pinpointing early season success to trophy hunt in May

When you've got a star, you've got a chance.

St. Ansgar's boys track and field program has that in Riley Witt. The distance standout will get the opportunity to run all three true distance events at the 2022 Drake Relays.

He was responsible for over half of St. Ansgar's 27 points at the state meet. He also anchored its sixth place 3,200-meter relay. Fast forward to this year and he's got the best time in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

The last two races, the next closest runner is over 10 seconds away.

"We unlocked a little hidden key, what works for my body," Witt said. "Training has been a grind. It is always a balance; we want to have good team scores."

The Saints have more than just a potential 30 points from Witt. Up and down their lineup, they've got potential point scorers. And that has them feeling good about their chances in May.

Witt and Bradley Hackenmiller combined for eight victories at Monday's St. Ansgar Invite, plus four other wins were had as the hosts of the meet piled up 154.40 points to leave victorious.

"Thought our kids competed well," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "Pleased with how it went tonight."

Glance at the rest of Class 1A and the Saints will have steep competition.

Lisbon is led by Kole Becker, a returning four event champion. Madrid churns out high-level pieces year in and year out. Earlham, Wapise Valley and Grundy Center all bring back at least 19 points from last year's state meet.

Clevenger best described the three-day spectacle at Drake Stadium as "You got to have some breaks."

"Obviously we have some top-end talent," he added. "You can't play defense, all you can do is control what you can control."

Luck plays a role, but so does talent. And St. Ansgar has plenty of it.

Hackenmiller has taken over as its top quarter-miler and currently sits 12th best in 1A at 53.71 seconds. He is trying to replicate what now-graduated Braden Powers did last year.

Powers was a medalist in the open 400.

"If Braden wasn't here, I don't think I'd be as good as I am," Hackenmiller said. "In practice, as much as I didn't like it, he pushed me to my limits. That has helped out a ton."

Witt and Clevenger have raved about Hackenmiller through the first month of the season and two outdoor meets.

"He's going to be really good and someone to look at down the road," Witt said.

"Just continued to improve each year," Clevenger added. "He can be a sub-51 kid. On the sprint (medley) in particular he is probably as good as he's looked. He needs to continue to work hard in practice like he always does."

Joey Beyer won the open 100 and was second in the long jump on Monday and Jex Schutjer won the shot put and finished second in the discuss. The Saints also triumphed in the two medley relays.

Is it out of the question to think St. Ansgar can win a trophy?

"I don't think that's too far out of reach," Hackenmiller said. "I think we can be very dangerous. We can win most of the meets we go to. If we keep guys on the right track, we can be a state (contender)."

Witt is solidified into Drake. That's one box checked off on his goal list, yet he knows that in order for the Saints to gain that top-three finish, he'll have to win some races.

"If we want a shot, I'm going to have to put a stab at the distance triple," Witt said.

The field events and sprints will likely determine if St. Ansgar can duplicate that third place finish at the IATC state indoor championships into the outdoor state meet.

Can Hackenmiller be a medalist? Is Beyer fast enough for the 100-meter finals? Will Schutjer be able to exceed seventh place in the shot? Which relays can score points?

"I think it can be both (sprints and throws)," Clevenger said. "I thought our sprint group looked a little bit better than maybe we've seen. The thing we need to do is just be more consistent in our performances."

May is a month away. Lineups will be altered and Clevenger has to unlock the best possible outcome to get the Saints into consideration for a trophy.

For the athletes, they are embracing the chase to give St. Ansgar some track and field hardware.

"I think our standouts will help us in 1A and I think that will be just enough," Witt said. "It hasn't happened too many times in St. Ansgar history. I'd be glad to bring a trophy home."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

