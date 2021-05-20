Soaring Comets: Ian Collins wins state high jump title; Connell, Keely Collins finish second

Rahmiller felt like it was inevitable that Connell would get stronger as the race went along.

"I would never bet against her going into the last part of the race," she said. "She can flip it into another gear."

Ian Collins and Noble went toe-to-toe once the bar moved to 6-5. Both had a flair for the dramatics.

On his final attempt at 6-5, Ian Collins cleared it; Noble did the same thing at 6-6.

"It was a lot of fun being in front of all those people and showing out," he said.

He took one leap and didn't see the bar drop behind him. Noble missed all three chances, leading the former to let out an emphatic roar after smashing his previous personal best.

He missed all three chances at 6-10.

"His competitiveness, but also his modesty; his ability to be an incredible team player, but also a really intense desire to learn about whatever events he's in and improve," Hoefer said. "Pretty special."

Ian's younger sister nearly made it two champions for the household.