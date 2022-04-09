Short-handed River Hawks push with 4A's best to claim fifth place finish

CEDAR RAPIDS – Nothing wrong with a last minute addition to the track and field schedule.

With all of the postponements in North Iowa due to snow and cold temperatures, Mason City's boys track and field team had only competed in one outdoor meet.

So despite bringing two handful of athletes, it waltzed into Kingston Stadium on Saturday morning showing that it is still going to be a fit for other teams in the state.

A trifecta of wins and a host of top-five finishes allowed the River Hawks to pile up 64 points and record a fifth place performance at the Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invitational.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day and we had a lot of good things happen," head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "Our main goal wasn't the team scoring aspect as it was just, let's focus on great events and make sure we drop times.

"To know that we did place really well, that is a really great indicator of where we are at as a team."

Cedar Rapids Kennedy, spurred by two wins, won the team title at its home meet with a staggering 143.5 points. Cedar Rapids Prairie followed with 117 points, then Dubuque Hempstead (88) and Center Point-Urbana (66) were ahead of the River Hawks.

Van Wasieck uncorked a heave of 45 feet, 9 inches to triumph in the shot put. That throw is a new lifetime best for the senior, who signed with Grand View to play football.

Two years ago, Wasicek wasn't on the track team. Now, he's the top thrower for Mason City.

"I've just got to be consistent," Wasieck. "Take every opportunity I can to get better."

Ketelsen is far from surprised. When football season was over, he saw Wasieck at almost every open gym. Technique and form were the two priorities for Waiseck.

Strength was already top notch, but more muscle has been added.

"He had totally dedicated himself to the weight room and it paid off," Ketelsen said. "He's really got all of it working together."

The other win was by Kaden Tyler, who continued a torrid start to his junior year by winning the open 400 in 51.13 seconds. His best of sub-51 remains a top-eight time in the state.

He also anchored the River Hawks' 1,600-meter relay to a win in 3:27.37, a time faster than state last season and now sits as the second best time in the state (all classes) with the unknowns of other meets in the state.

"I wanna go 49 or 48 (seconds)," Tyler said. "The school record is a 49.7, I tried to get that today. The finish was tough."

Kale Hobart medaled three times. He placed third in the 110 high hurdles, fifth in the high jump and was also on the 1,600 quartet.

His time in the highs was a new season best of 15.47, which puts him inside the top-25 in the state. The fastest 32 times make it to Drake Stadium in a couple weeks.

Checking times has become a routine occurrence for the junior.

"I'll probably check it again," Hobart said. "A lot of it is my start and getting up to speed. Once I get going, I can get my form and speed really good."

Justyn Rivera and Darian Davis went second and third, respectively, in the long jump. Rivera leaped over 20 feet, 1 inch. Reid Johnson placed third in the high jump.

The River Hawks placed fourth in the 800 relay then followed up with a fifth place finish in the 400 relay. Breyden Christensen, who did not run in the two-mile, ran 4:51.07 to place eighth in the one-mile run.

Two top-five finishes through two outdoor meets is what Ketelsen envisioned with this group that features a plethora of juniors.

"I know we have big goals for Drake and state," Ketelsen said

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

