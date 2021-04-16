Senior leadership encouraging for Forest City boys track and field

Forest City boys track and field head coach Brian Hovenga says his team is nowhere close to where they need to be by the time the major meets roll around in May.

However, he’s seen plenty of encouraging things through the first couple of weeks of this year.

Most of those encouraging results have come by way of senior leadership. In nine of the 12 individual events recorded, a senior holds the top time or result on the team.

“Gosh, there’s no question. My team every year goes how our seniors go. I haven’t been let down yet,” Hovenga said. “They set the tone for our team pretty much. Particularly the younger kids that want to be involved, they start following suit and that’s how you create something.”

Two seniors stick out as far as results are concerned. Senior Xavier Holland holds the best times on the team in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter, as well as the best result in the long jump. Elijah Weaver has been a standout in high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.

After missing their junior seasons, it seems the pair is taking advantage of this spring. Hovenga says both are solid leaders for the program and have taken on that role nicely.