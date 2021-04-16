Senior leadership encouraging for Forest City boys track and field

Forest City boys track and field head coach Brian Hovenga says his team is nowhere close to where they need to be by the time the major meets roll around in May.
However, he’s seen plenty of encouraging things through the first couple of weeks of this year.
Most of those encouraging results have come by way of senior leadership. In nine of the 12 individual events recorded, a senior holds the top time or result on the team.
“Gosh, there’s no question. My team every year goes how our seniors go. I haven’t been let down yet,” Hovenga said. “They set the tone for our team pretty much. Particularly the younger kids that want to be involved, they start following suit and that’s how you create something.”
Two seniors stick out as far as results are concerned. Senior Xavier Holland holds the best times on the team in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter, as well as the best result in the long jump. Elijah Weaver has been a standout in high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.
After missing their junior seasons, it seems the pair is taking advantage of this spring. Hovenga says both are solid leaders for the program and have taken on that role nicely.
“Two years ago, we had really good leaders and runners. It’s a big jump from two years ago,” Holland said at the start of the season. “But I think I’m able to fill the shoes, since I push them.”
Hovenga has nothing but positive things to say about the two seniors. The big challenge for him every meet is actually finding the right events for Holland and Weaver for the specific meet they’re going to.
High school track athletes can only compete in four events per meet, which makes it a challenging task when deciding to put an athlete in an open event or in a relay race.
“Your lineup say, from a conference standpoint, is going to look different than a lineup from a state qualifier standpoint,” Hovenga said. “You really want to know going in where you stand with everything. It’s complicated to figure out what’s best for everybody and the team at the same time.”
The IHSAA mandated start times for practices at a later date than normal this year, which resulted in less time practicing before meets. Hovenga says that later start has made his team a bit sluggish.
He’s still encouraged that, with continued senior leadership, the Indians will be ready when it matters. Improvement is important.
“That’s certainly the hope,” Hovenga said. “That’s going to come from competition all by itself and a 70 degree day once in a while. I’m extremely confident that it’s going to happen. And if it doesn’t, we’re in trouble.”
The Indians compete next at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at North Butler.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.