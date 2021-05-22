Saints save best placement for last at state meet

"It feels like it's been 10 years," she said.

For Riley Witt, it was a case of deja vu.

After running in a downpour in the 3,200 on Thursday, the junior dealt with Mother Nature again halfway through the 1,600 as a rain that was even harder than two days ago drenched the milers.

Still, Witt ran a 4:34.50 to place fifth.

"When I saw the clouds form and everybody getting out their ponchos, I was like 'Gosh dang it,'" Witt said. "I guess it was in God's plan to give me a little shower during my race."

In the open 800 in the sun, Witt went out fast and was in second place for 95 percent of the last lap until two runners passed him in the final 25 meters and had to settle for fourth.

Yet, he did break two minutes (1:57.19) and set a new school record.

"I went out fast and maybe went out a little too fast and hit the wall with 50 meters left," Witt said. "I'm thrilled with a 1:57, I didn't know I was capable of that."

He leaves Des Moines with four medals. A state qualifier in cross country, Witt is hopeful more training and an improved diet can lead him to where he wants to be: One of the elite runners in 1A.