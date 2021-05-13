Saints qualify two relays automatically for state in one week

For most of the girls from the eight area teams that ran in Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifying meet at Northwood-Kensett High School, maybe sleep with the fan on.

There’s going to be some sweating overnight.

St. Ansgar edged Bishop Garrigan 110-107 for the team title, but only automatically qualified two events for next week’s three-day state meet in Des Moines.

Still, Saints head coach Phil Baldus laid out a group of relays that fell short of victory that could still run on the blue oval at Drake Stadium.

“The sprint (medley) will be okay; the (800 relay) should be okay; the (1,600 relay) will be in, I’m pretty sure. Shuttle hurdle is on the verge; distance medley is one that’ll maybe struggle,” Baldus said.

Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock tied for fifth with 59 points and West Fork was seventh with 54. Lake Mills (38), Riceville (25) and Newman Catholic (22) finished 10th through 13th.

St. Ansgar’s quartet of Lauren Bork, Hali Anderson, Haley Peterson and Natalie Bork ran a time of 10 minutes, 21.03 seconds to claim the 3,200-meter relay.

About 4 hours later, the Saints ran three underclassmen on their 400 relay and triumphed in a new season best of 52.61 seconds.