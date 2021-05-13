Saints qualify two relays automatically for state in one week

For most of the girls from the eight area teams that ran in Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifying meet at Northwood-Kensett High School, maybe sleep with the fan on.
There’s going to be some sweating overnight.
St. Ansgar edged Bishop Garrigan 110-107 for the team title, but only automatically qualified two events for next week’s three-day state meet in Des Moines.
Still, Saints head coach Phil Baldus laid out a group of relays that fell short of victory that could still run on the blue oval at Drake Stadium.
“The sprint (medley) will be okay; the (800 relay) should be okay; the (1,600 relay) will be in, I’m pretty sure. Shuttle hurdle is on the verge; distance medley is one that’ll maybe struggle,” Baldus said.
Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock tied for fifth with 59 points and West Fork was seventh with 54. Lake Mills (38), Riceville (25) and Newman Catholic (22) finished 10th through 13th.
St. Ansgar’s quartet of Lauren Bork, Hali Anderson, Haley Peterson and Natalie Bork ran a time of 10 minutes, 21.03 seconds to claim the 3,200-meter relay.
About 4 hours later, the Saints ran three underclassmen on their 400 relay and triumphed in a new season best of 52.61 seconds.
“4x1 is always going to be a crap shoot,” Baldus said. “They passed the stick (well), we knew they could run 52, hopefully that’d be fast enough. Left the door open for us.”
The lone area individual auto qualifier came from West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly in the 400 hurdles, who set a new personal best of 1:09.29. It is the first time this season Kelly has broken 70 seconds.
She’s ready to be pushed at state.
“I want to be in that fast heat, I don’t care if I’m last in that fast heat,” she said. “I’m so ready, I’ve been waiting all year for it.”
There were plenty of close calls for athletes that will have to play the waiting game.
Riceville sophomore Juliana Droll fell to West Bend’s Julia Fehr 11:41.26-11:41.30. Droll drafted behind Fehr for most of the race and in the final five meters, Droll tried a last ditch effort to win.
It wasn’t enough. Still, she’s hopeful for one of the 14 at-large bids in that event.
“It’ll be interesting,” she said.
Northwood-Kensett’s Isabella Efflandt (400 hurdles) and its 400 relay finished runner-up and will wait to see if an at-large berth is revealed in its favor.
Girls track and field
Class 1A state qualifying meet
At Northwood-Kensett
Team scores -- 1. St. Ansgar 110, 2. Bishop Garrigan 107, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 94, 4. West Bend 63, T5. Northwood-Kensett 59, T5. West Hancock 59, 7. West Fork 54, 8. North Union 49, 9. GTRA 39, 10. Lake Mills 38, 11. Riceville 25, 12. Newman Catholic 22, 13. North Iowa 18, 14. Rockford 1.
Sprint medley relay -- 1. West Bend (Kara Fehr, Ashley Fehr, Kiersten Montag, Rachel Fehr), 1:45.79; 2. Bishop Garrigan (1:55.63); 3. St. Ansgar (1:55.84); 4. Nashua-Plainfield (1:55.96); 5. Lake Mills (1:59.52)
3,000 -- 1. Julia Fehr (West Bend), 11:41.26; 2. Juliana Droll (Riceville), 11:41.30; 3. Maggie Mcbride (Newman Catholic), 12:10.42; 4. Miriam Beenken (North Iowa), 12:20.86; 5. Kinsey Anderson (St. Ansgar), 12:33.31
3,200 relay -- 1. St. Ansgar (Lauren Bork, Hali Anderson, Haley Peterson, Natalie Bork), 10:21.03; 2. West Bend (10:25.30); 3. Nashua-Plainfield (10:34.34); 4. West Fork (10:44.37); 5. North Union (10:48.00)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Bishop Garrigan (Gracie Rosenmeyer, Resse Rosenmeyer, Emma Grandgenett, Molly Joyce), 1:08.35; 2. West Hancock (1:11.68); 3. Northwood-Kensett (1:12.28); 4. St. Ansgar (1:12.37); 5. North Union (1:13.42)
100 -- 1. Makenzie Foelske (Nashua-Plainfield), 13.19; 2. Myla Murphy (GTRA), 13.33; 3. Shelby Goepel (West Hancock), 13.69; 4. Reagan Murphy (13.70); 5. Taylor Ingledue (Lake Mills), 13.90
Distance medley relay -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield (Makenzie Foelske, Alannah Richards, Abbie Hyde, Chloe Matthews), 4:26.42; 2. St. Ansgar (4:37.97); 3. West Fork (4:38.05); 4. Northwood-Kensett (4:53.23); 5. North Union (4:54.99)
400 -- 1. Rachel Fehr (West Bend), 58.40; 2. Gracie Elsbecker (Bishop Garrigan), 1:02.53; 3. Natalie Bork (St. Ansgar), 1:02.78; 4. Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), 1:04.38; 5. Maddy Welbes (West Fork), 1:05.52
800 relay -- 1. Bishop Garrigan (Regan Murphy, Emma Grandgenett, Gracie Elsbecker, Abbie Capesius), 1:51.05; 2. St. Ansgar (1:51.55); 3. GTRA (1:52.06); 4. Lake Mills (1:52.04); 5. West Hancock (1:53.58)
100 hurdles -- 1. Molly Joyce (Bishop Garrigan), 15.84; 2. Anna Longherry (North Union), 16.24; 3. Ella Stene (Lake Mills), 16.41; 4. Emma Grandgenett (Bishop Garrigan), 17.07
800 -- 1. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 2:31.45; 2. Aubrey Eick (Nashua-Plainfield), 2:32.41; 3. Kierstin Montag (West Bend), 2:34.81; 4. Lauren Bork (St. Ansgar), 2:39.19; 5. Saige Sullivan (Riceville), 2:41.59
200 -- 1. Rachel Fehr (West Bend), 26.03; 2. Alannah Richards (Nashua-Plainfield), 27.09; 3. Myla Murphy (GTRA), 27.70; 4. Abbie Capesius (Bishop Garrigan), 27.79; 5. Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), 28.21
400 hurdles -- 1. Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock), 1:09.29; 2. Isabella Efflandt (Northwood-Kensett), 1:10.79; 3. Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar), 1:12.74; 4. Lindsey Moore (Northwood-Kensett), 1:13.51; 5. Reese Rosenmeyer (Bishop Garrigan), 1:14.64
1,500 -- 1. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 5:10.96; 2. Kacie Eisentrager (West Fork), 5:24.42; 3. Juliana Droll (Riceville), 5:29.66; 4. Julia Fehr (West Bend), 5:34.93; 5. Miriam Beenken (North Iowa), 5:35.90
400 relay -- 1. St. Ansgar (Sarah Wagner, Cora Heeter, Kirsten Boerjan, Lia Halfman), 52.61; 2. Northwood-Kensett (52.82); 3. North Union (53.05); 4. Nashua-Plainfield (53.23); 5. Lake Mills (53.80)
1,600 relay -- 1. Bishop Garrigan (Reagan Murphy, Gracie Elsbecker, Molly Joyce, Abbie Capesius), 4:14.52; 2. St. Ansgar (4:15.06); 3. West Hancock (4:24.66); 4. West Fork (4:27.28); 5. Northwood-Kensett (4:27.66)
High jump -- 1. Sam Nielsen (North Union), 5-0; 2. Jordan Swenson (West Fork), 5-0; 3. Drea McKean-Riparetti (GTRA), 4-10; 4. Mallory Leerar (West Hancock), 4-10; 5. Gracie Urbatsch (St. Ansgar), 4-10
Long jump -- 1. Molly Joyce (Bishop Garrigan), 17-06.75; 2. Myla Murphy (GTRA), 15-02; 3. Ellie Hanna (Lake Mills), 14-10.75; 4. Quinn Harle (West Hancock), 14-10.75; 5. Breea Weaver (West Fork), 14-09.25
Shot put -- 1. Audi Crooks (Bishop Garrigan), 43-02; 2. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 39-06.5; 3. Leah Kramersmeier (North Iowa), 37-09.25; 4. Madison Hillman (St. Ansgar), 35-10; 5. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 35-08.25
Discus -- 1. Audi Crooks (Bishop Garrigan), 121-09; 2. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 112-05; 3. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 110-03; 4. Ann Horstman (West Hancock), 105-05; 5. Scout Kohagen (Lake Mills), 96-09
